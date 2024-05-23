Michael Thomas: Several NFL Teams Reportedly Are Interested In The Former New Orleans Saints All-Pro Wide Receiver
Technically, Michael Thomas is still on the New Orleans Saints books until June 1. The two-time first-team All-Pro receiver has left the building in Metairie, Louisiana, and several NFL teams could use his veteran presence. Sports Illustrated and ESPN acknowledge Thomas as one of the top unsigned free agents, with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Dallas Cowboys as top fits for the former Saints star.
His career, marked by record-breaking performances and recent injury setbacks, presents a unique opportunity for teams looking to bolster their receiving corps. Here's an in-depth look at potential suitors backed by detailed statistics and facts, including his most recent performance in the 2022 season.
2023 Performance: Thomas played ten games, securing 39 receptions for 448 yards, indicating he still possesses NFL-caliber skills despite recent injuries.
NFL Performance: His 565 receptions, 6,569 yards, and 36 touchdowns should be intriguing for receiver-thirsty teams. He set several NFL records during his first five seasons and led the NFL in receptions in 2018 (125) and 2019 (149).
Honors:
- AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2019)
- 2× First-team All-Pro (2018, 2019)
- 3× Pro Bowl (2017–2019)
- 2× NFL receptions leader (2018, 2019)
- NFL receiving yards leader (2019)
- PFWA All-Rookie Team (2016)
- CFP national champion (2015)
- Third-team All-Big Ten (2015)
- Most receptions in a season: 149 (NFL Record, 2019)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- 2023 Performance: Despite finishing 10-7 and making the playoffs, the Steelers need receiver help, with a relatively underwhelming wide receiver room.
- Offseason Moves: Acquiring Russell Wilson and trading for Justin Fields indicates a commitment to offensive improvement, where Thomas could play a significant role.
- Contract Flexibility: Thomas's recent injury history may allow Pittsburgh to negotiate an incentive-laden deal, minimizing financial risk while potentially maximizing output. "Brad Spielberger of PFF now projected the type of contract that Thomas would command, stating that a one-year prove-it deal would likely cost $6 million," from Steelers Now.
- According to Zach Smith of Steelers Now, the team has already contacted Thomas to add him to their receiving corps.
Dallas Cowboys
- Team Needs: Dallas may still be in the market for a big veteran receiver to complement CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. Of their 12 receivers, only one is over 6-3 (Racey McMath). McCarthy likes to utilize his tight ends as possession receivers. However, here's another chance for the former All-Pro wideout to come in on a one-year deal to help Dak Prescott in his final contract year.
- 2023 Cap Space: The Cowboys have maneuvered their cap space to accommodate value signings, making a potential deal for Thomas feasible.
- Offensive Scheme: Thomas's ability to work multiple levels of the field fits well with Mike McCarthy's offensive philosophy, potentially enhancing Dallas's passing game. "Thomas could compete with Jalen Tolbert for the No. 3 role" in the Dallas offense, according to ESPN's Matt Bowen.
Baltimore Ravens
- Team Needs: The Ravens have historically valued veteran presence at the receiver position, making Thomas a viable option to mentor younger talents like Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.
- Quarterback Factor: Lamar Jackson, a two-time MVP, could leverage Thomas's experience, potentially enhancing the Ravens' aerial attack. Only rookie Isaiah Washington, Sean Ryan, and Oadir Ismail are listed as over 6-2 of the eleven receivers on the 90-man roster.
- 2023 Outlook: With a focus on bolstering their receiving corps, Thomas's addition could provide a reliable target, especially in crucial possession downs.
ON THE FRINGE
Miami Dolphins
- 2023 Cap Space: Approximately $1.84 million in cap space could make it challenging to accommodate Thomas financially.
- 2023 Performance: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Odell Beckham Jr. are the Dolphins' primary receivers. Yet, all are short and speedy guys. OBJ knows how to find holes within a secondary, but adding a receiver like Thomas could benefit Tua, who needs a possession receiver like Brees, which was required in New Orleans.
"The idea of the Dolphins possibly going after Michael Thomas never took hold at all this offseason, and it would seem even more unlikely now that they have signed Odell Beckham Jr. to join Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, not to mention the two wide receivers they selected in the 2024 NFL draft. Having said that, the Dolphins could use a physical wide receiver who could be a factor in the slot, but the issue of being able to keep all the receivers happy with their activity would come into play." -
Denver Broncos
- Coach Connection: Sean Payton has a history with Michael Thomas during their time in New Orleans. In fact, with Drew Brees, they made history. The Broncos' execs and coaches have yet to discuss whether they're interested in facilitating a reunion and adding to Payton's preference for familiar faces already on the team.
- Team Needs: Denver's receiving depth is a concern, and Thomas's knowledge of Payton's system could offer an immediate impact.
Conclusion
Michael Thomas's free agency presents a unique low-risk/high-reward opportunity for teams ready to invest in his career resurgence. Barring injury and personal clashes, Thomas is a hard worker and produces results. The idea of signing with the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Dallas Cowboys each has compelling reasons - who will take a chance on "Can't Guard Mike" at this point in his career?
We shall see.