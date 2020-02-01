Saints News Network
Saints Michael Thomas wins AP Offensive Player of the Year Award

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas completed a record-breaking season by winning the AP Offensive Player of the Year award.  Thomas becomes the second wide receiver to ever be distinguished with the honor.  San Francisco 49ers WR Jerry Rice won the award twice in his Hall of Fame career.

Saints Michael Thomas wins the Offensive Player of the Year Award
Feb 1, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints Michael Thomas speaks to the media after receiving the AP Offensive Player of the Year award during the NFL Honors awards presentation at Adrienne Arsht Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas won the award over stiff competition from Baltimore Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson and Carolina Panthers' RB Christian McCaffery.  Thomas had a slight lead over Jackson with 19 votes and Jackson notched 17 votes.  McCaffrey earned 12 votes.  Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes both received one vote for their 2019 performances.

Michael Thomas set the single-season receptions record with 149 catches.  Thomas also have 1,725 yards receiving and 9 touchdowns in 2019 regular season for the New Orleans Saints.

Saints WR Michael Thomas is the AP Offensive Player of the Year for 2019
Thomas was named to the AP All-Pro team (2x) and NFL Pro Bowl team (3x) for his on-field accomplishments in 2019.

In the summer of 2019, Thomas signed a record-breaking five-year, $100 million contract extension.  At the time of the signing, the contract made him the highest-paid wide receiver ever in the NFL.  He also become the NFL's first non-quarterback offensive player to receive a $100 million contract offer from a team.

Kyle T. Mosley
Kyle T. Mosley

Editor

Congratulations "CAN'T GUARD MIKE"!!! Outstanding season!!!

