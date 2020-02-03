Saints News Network
2020 New Orleans Saints: Five Things to Know

John Hendrix

The NFL season is now over, as the Kansas City Chiefs earned their first Super Bowl victory in the league's 100th season, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. Andy Reid finally gets his ring, and likely stamps his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame because of it. We can look forward to seeing what the XFL brings with the void left behind from not having the New Orleans Saints. However, we have plenty to look forward to and discuss before we get to the new league season in March. 

Drew Brees watch is in full effect. 

We'll know what Brees wants to do as early as mid-February, but the decision could drag out until the later part of the month. According to what FOX's Jay Glazer said recently, the decision is all on Brees. The team believes they have the future in Taysom Hill, and ultimately Sean Payton has made it clear that Brees is their guy, assuming he wants to come back. It's the Saints or nobody.

Here's some important dates you need to remember. This is what the month of February looks like, with the waiver system starting today.

  • February 3: Waiver system begins for 2020. 
  • February 11: Beginning at 12 p.m. ET, NFL clubs may begin to sign players whose 2019 CFL contracts have expired. Players under contract to a CFL club for the 2020 season or who have an option for the 2020 season are not eligible to be signed. 
  • February 24-March 2: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana 
  • February 25: First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

There are roughly 27 Saints heading to free agency.

The team should be able to make easy work on their three exclusive rights free agents (J.T. Gray, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Keith Kirkwood). Not all six of their restricted free agents will likely return, but the main emphasis will be on Taysom Hill. The Saints have 18 unrestricted free agents, with some big decisions needing to be made soon before key players like Vonn Bell, Eli Apple, David Onyemata, A.J. Klein, and Andrus Peat test the market. We previously made a case for some of them in our burning offseason questions series.

There are currently the Top 10 biggest salary cap hits facing the 2020 Saints. Expect Mickey Loomis and company to shift around some funds through restructures to make space for free agency. Here's the top offenders.

  1. Drew Brees - $21.3 million
  2. Terron Armstead - $15.9 million
  3. Michael Thomas - $15 million
  4. Larry Warford - $12.875 million
  5. Janoris Jenkins - $11.25 million

The Saints hold the 24th overall pick in the NFL Draft. This is what their picks look like for 2020.

  • Round 1: New Orleans 
  • Round 2: None 
  • Round 3: New Orleans 
  • Round 4: New Orleans 
  • Round 5: New Orleans 
  • Round 6: New Orleans 
  • Round 7: None
