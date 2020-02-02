Super Bowl 54 Players and Coaches with ties to Louisiana

The New Orleans Saints are not playing in Super Bowl 54, but the game has several players and coaches with ties to New Orleans and Louisiana.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Jan 27, 2020; Miami, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Douglas Defelice-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrann Mathieu - Safety, Kansas City Chiefs

Mathieu is a native of New Orleans. He was a star in football and track at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans' 7th Ward. LSU recruited Mathieu where he quickly became a star for the Tigers' football program. Tyrann was nicknamed "The Honey Badger" and had an outstanding sophomore year. That was the year Mathieu became a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. Mathieu was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 and played one year with the Houston Texans before joining the Kansas Chiefs in 2019.

Jan 29, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy at Super Bowl LIV press conference at JW Marriott Turnberry. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Bieniemy - Offensive Coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs

Bieniemy was born in New Orleans, LA and still considers New Orleans as his home town. His college career was with the University of Colorado Buffaloes. In 1990, Bieniemy was 2nd in the nation for rushing and he was 3rd in Heisman trophy voting. After playing running back in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals, and Eagles, Bieniemy joined the Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff as their running backs coach. He became the Chiefs offensive coordinator after stints with the Vikings and Colorado Buffaloes' coaching staffs.

Morris Claiborne - Cornerback, Kansas City Chiefs

Claiborne was born and raised in Shreveport, LA. He was a star cornerback at LSU before being drafted 6th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 2012. Claiborne was a free-agent and signed with the Chiefs in 2019.

Darrell Williams - Running Back (Injured Reserve), Kansas City Chiefs

Williams is from Marrero, LA and played high school football at John Ehret High School. He was LSU's running back and went undrafted before signing with the Chiefs in 2018.

Spencer Ware - Running Back (Injured Reserve), Kansas City Chiefs

Ware played both football and baseball for the LSU Tigers. The Seattle Seahawks drafted him in 2013. He joined the Chiefs in 2019. Currently, Ware is on the Injured Reserve list.

Elijah McGuire - Running Back (Practice Squad), Kansas City Chiefs

McGuire is from Houma, LA. He played football for Vandebilt Catholic and Louisiana-Lafayette where he was a star running back. He joined the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad in 2019.

Dec 9, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Alex Okafor (57) reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Okafor - Defensive End (Injured Reserve), Kansas City Chiefs

Okafor played for the New Orleans Saints for two seasons before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.

Aug 9, 2018; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Tanner Lee (3) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence (68) in the second half of the game at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Devaroe Lawrence - Defensive End (Practice Squad), Kansas City Chiefs

Lawrence was with the New Orleans Saints on Injured Reserve in 2017 and traded to the Browns in 2018. Joined the Chiefs practice squad in 2019 after being waived by the Browns.

San Francisco 49ers

Jan 30, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Kwon Alexander during a press conference for Super Bowl LIV at the Hyatt Regency. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kwon Alexander - Linebacker, San Francisco 49ers

Alexander played at Louisiana State University before being drafted as a junior in the 4th round by the Tampa Bay Bucs. He signed a four-year, $54 million contract with the Niners in 2019.

Trent Taylor - Wide Receiver (Injured Reserve), San Francisco 49ers

Taylor played collegiate football at Louisiana Tech University.

The Chiefs definitely have more Louisiana connections than the 49ers. These connections have many New Orleans Saints fans favoring the Chiefs over the Saints' NFC conference partners in San Francisco.

Super Bowl LIV Info:

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Where: 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, Florida

Time: 5:30 PM CST

Broadcast: Fox

Announcers: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman

