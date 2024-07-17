New Orleans Saints Rookies, Young Veterans Set To Square Off In Training Camp Position Battles
There are not a ton of roster spots available for the New Orleans Saints as they go into training camp next week. But that certainly does not mean that things can not be made interesting. Here is a quick look at some of the spots where things could be shaken up a bit, headlined by the battle everyone is looking forward to seeing.
Backup Quarterback
- Jake Haener
- Spencer Rattler
While this battle will ideally have very little impact in 2024, it will be the duel that everyone that will get the most attention this summer. Haener, the second-year quarterback has been connected to starting passer Derek Carr for quite some time. The two are Fresno State alums and Carr has been Haener’s long-term mentor. The former Bulldog had both ups and downs during his preseason performances but consistently impressed throughout training camp last year. He starts training camp as the second quarterback on the roster in many minds ahead of both Rattler and veteran Nathan Peterman.
Rattler comes in as an exciting rookie that is no doubt a talented player. He is the new coaching staff’s draft pick, which could go a long way as well. Most of the knocks on Rattler have typically centered around his demeanor and attitude. But his ability to operate outside of structure and calm under pressure are things that could go his way. While many feel that he had an NFL arm coming into the league, that will be a big part of what he will have to prove again in camp. Hoping he can make every pass on the field could go a long way to him pulling ahead in this battle and earning the spot as Carr’s most-immediate backup.
Peterman could be considered here as well if things do not work out for one of the Saints’ young duo quickly. However, it feels unlikely that he will be a part of the regular season roster at this time. Veteran experience at this position is always appreciated by NFL clubs. But it looks like the Saints are taking on a new philosophy regarding how they handle quarterbacks with their new coaching staff.
This battle is unlikely to have much impact this year as ideally Carr is able to stay healthy and protected in order to return to his previous “ironman” status. Neither Haener nor Rattler should finish the season with more snaps at quarterback than offensive weapon Taysom Hill who will not have to await injury to step in. Expect both Haener and Rattler to rotate second-team snaps throughout training camp.
Safety
- Jonathan Abram
- Jordan Howden
- Will Harris
- Ugo Amadi
- JT Gray
The Saints have plethora of options when it comes to finding their next safety beside star player Tyrann Mathieu. Last year’s starter, Marcus Maye, was moved on from this offseason after appearing in just 17 games over the last two years. Abram looked fantastic next to Mathieu last season in the closing two contests. In his first start in place of then-rookie Howden who was dealing with illness, he totaled 5 tackles, grabbed an interception, broke up one pass and forced a fumble, contributing to a second turnover. It very much feels like his role to lose, but he will have competition.
Howden was the first to step into Maye’s role while he was out and performed valiantly. Playing the majority of his time in the box was a new endeavor for the former Golden Gopher and something he will continue to get opportunities doing throughout camp. He is a remarkably talented young player and the organization is very high on what he will be in the NFL. However, his permanent role may end up being that of a deep safety rather than that of a box safety.
Harris and Amadi bring some of the most versatility on the team. While their core roles may be mores tied to where else they can impact, it would not be surprising to see the defensive coaching staff give them some chance to compete here as well. The same will go for Gray. As a special teams ace and the team’s primary punt coverage gunner, his spot could be sewn up by simply doing what he is expected to do. But it sure feels like Gray would not at all mind earning a larger role for the team. At its core, this battle could be made most immediately interesting by Abram and Howden. However other can certainly get into the mix.
Left Guard
- Nick Saldiveri
- Lucas Patrick
- Shane Lemieux
- Oli Udoh
Saldiveri dominated first-team reps at this position throughout minicamps and OTAs. But every now and then Lemieux and Patrick would break in to that rotation. Saldiveri did have an injury end his final day of mandatory minicamps prematurely, which opened up opportunities for the other guys. If that injury is not one that lingers into camp though, the second-year lineman out of ODU should reclaim his role quickly.
The other intriguing option at this position is Udoh. The former Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman is familiar with new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak from their days together in Minneapolis. While recovering from his quadriceps injury this offseason, he had been limited throughout spring work. Come training camp, however, he should be in condition to join the competition. The Elon University alum came into the league as an uber-athletic offensive tackle but has the versatility to play inside as well.
No matter what, the Saints’ starting left guard will be a new face in 2024. Along with changes expected at both left and right tackle as well.
Cornerback
- Kool-Aid McKinstry
This is going to be an interesting one. Only listing McKinstry here is intentional. He may not enter camp in direct competition with anyone. Starting outside cornerbacks Marhson Lattimore and Paulson Adebo seem set while slot corner Alontae Taylor returns to his 2023 role. The belief is that McKinstry will get chances to show what he can do on both the outside and inside at corner. Therefore while there may be no “direct competition,” it sure does not sound like McKinstry will be a silent presence throughout training camp.
Expect the Alabama alum to make a lot of noise throughout the summer. He could create some of the most impactful shake-ups this offseason.
Wide Receiver
- A.T. Perry
- Cedrick Wilson
- Equanimeous St. Brown
- Bub Means
Starting wideouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are solidly set as the team’s top options in the passing game. But the receiver behind them could be a battle to watch. The only other returning player at the position is second-year wide receiver A.T. Perry who impressed once he was able to get more opportunities in 2023. Him continuing that trajectory will make it tough to keep him off of the field. However, if he really wants to boost his chances, getting acclimated in the slot may be the most important element of his camp. Being able to impact the game from multiple areas is pivotal when jostling for a role. Especially when you main competition already checks that box.
Wilson is going to be looked back at after this year as an underrated signing. The big-bodied receiver has experience on the outside and inside and has no issues attacking the middle of the field, something the Saints could use more efficiency in. Wilson had his best season in 2021 where be played most commonly from the slot and the Saints have not had a slot-focused receiver in quite some time.
St. Brown and Means could be battling for the fifth receiver spot depending on how many the team keeps.St. Browns size and Means’ explosive potential are likely to be the deciding factors. Perry and Wilson seem set to make the roster (Wilson is the only free agent the Saints added this offseason that tis on a deal longer than one year) and their playing time mat end up being dictated by game situation. When in need of a threat on the outside, Perry gets the snap. When looking to threaten in the slot, Wilson is a natural fit.