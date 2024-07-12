Second-Year New Orleans Saints Safety Is Not To Be Forgotten In Starting Role Conversation As Camp Begins
One of the few true starting position battles that is set to take place as the New Orleans Saints kickoff training camp in a couple weeks is for a starting safety role. While the deep coverage safety spot is all sewed up by future Hall of Famer Tyrann Mathieu, the strong safety spot could be made interesting.
Right now, it looks like veteran defensive back Johnathan Abram has a firm grasp on that role. But second-year safety Jordan Howden could make things interesting. Abram was the first-team safety for the majority of the OTAs and minicamps and looks to have a firm grasp of the Saints’ defensive system. That much was evidenced as well by his stellar performances as a starter to close out the season.
Howden however has been held out of most of the offseason due to an offseason procedure. One that should not limit him as much heading into training camp. That could give him an opportunity to make some ripples in the lineup.
During his rookie year, Howden was thrown into the mix in a couple different ways, appearing in 55% of their defensive snaps. He started off working as the team’s sixth defensive back in dime formations and eventually stepped in next to Mathieu in place of former starting safety Marcus Maye. The team moved in from Maye this offseason.
While Howden’s bread and butter is that of a deep safety, the Saints are intent upon giving him more opportunities in the box. If he impressed there, not only could he lock that dime defensive back role back up, but he may make things interesting at strong safety in the process. Howden will be one to watch during training camp.