NFL could fine Alvin Kamara for his History-Making Christmas Cleats

Following a masterpiece on Christmas Day, Alvin Kamara could face a fine from the NFL for this Christmas Day cleats.
Alvin Kamara tied a 91-year-old NFL record on Friday, but even that might not be enough to escape a fine from the NFL for wearing unauthorized cleats during the Saints Christmas Day matchup against the Vikings.

The NFL did not approve Kamara's green and red cleats in his six rushing touchdown performance on Friday afternoon to wear in-game action. And though the cleats may end up on display in Canton, Ohio at the Pro Football Hall of Fame by the end of the week, AK may pay a hefty price. 

When asked about the potential fine Kamara said “If they fine me, I'll just match it and send it to charity. The Grinch always tries to steal Christmas.”

Any fines handed out by the league for games in Week 16 will not be assessed until the middle of next week, meaning Kamara will not be informed whether the NFL will fine him until likely Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. However, it appears that nothing will make Kamara say “Ba-Humbug” this Christmas following his career night.

