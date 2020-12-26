3 Takeaways from the Saints' Christmas Victory Over the Vikings

Three Takeaways from the New Orleans Saints victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 on Christmas.

The New Orleans Saints (11-4) clinch their fourth consecutive NFC South title on Christmas Day with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The Bayou Boys were led by RB Alvin Kamara, who scored six rushing touchdowns en route to a career-high rushing performance. Below are three takeaways from the Saints' dominant Christmas Day victory.

Lights, Kamara, Action!

© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints dropped a 50-burger for the first time this season, defeating the Vikings by the score of 52-33 behind an NFL record 6 rushing touchdowns from Alvin Kamara. The four-time Pro-Bowler tied the single-game rushing touchdown record set in 1929 by Hall of Fame RB Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals and tied by Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers in 1965.

Along with tying the 91-year-old NFL record, Kamara set a career-high with 155 rushing yards on 22 carries against the Vikings. Kamara moves into second all-time in Saints career touchdowns with the six touchdowns with 60 and posts the first 20 total touchdown season of his four-year career.

"What Rust?" - Saints Offense (Probably)

© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

After a poor showing against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints bounced back just five days later against the Minnesota Vikings. The team entered this week with many questions about the Saints' offense that possessed the ball under 19 minutes against the defending champions. Also, doubt was circling a 41-year-old quarterback that did not look comfortable in his first game back from 11 cracked ribs.

The Saints silenced the doubters posting 583-yards of offense on Christmas day, including 264-yards on the ground. Drew Brees and company kept punter Thomas Morstead on the sideline as 8 of their 11 drives ended in points. Jared Cook said this week that you want to play your best football in December, and the Saints' offense looks to be executing their plan.

Saints are 1st NFC South Team to Win 4 Consecutive Division Titles

The third time is a charm, as the New Orleans Saints clinch their fourth consecutive NFC South title with Friday night's victory inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. New Orleans becomes the first team in NFC South history to accomplish this feat, breaking a tie with the Carolina Panthers, who had won three straight division titles from 2014-2016.

With the Division crown in hand, the Black and Gold clinch a home playoff game in the upcoming NFC playoffs and remain in the hunt for the NFC's top seed and the lone first-round bye. The Saints will conclude the regular season on January 3rd in Charlotte as they battle the Panthers and try to sweep their NFC South opponents. A clean sweep in the NFC South has never happened. Will the Saints be the first?

