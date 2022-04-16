Saints 2022 Pre-Draft Visit Tracker

An up-to-date tracker of the New Orleans Saints pre-draft visits as we approach the 2022 NFL Draft.

The New Orleans Saints have several positions to fill in this month's NFL Draft. New Orleans currently has a total of seven selections, including two first-round picks and four selections in the top-100 choices.

NFL teams have several opportunities to view prospects and expand on their scouting information. The Senior Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine, and Pro Days are chances for all teams to view players in a general environment, with the opportunity given to conduct private interviews.

Teams are also allowed up to 30 pre-draft visits with prospects. These are chances to bring potential draft picks to the facility and conduct more in-depth interviews, workouts, and medical evaluations.

Here are the prospects that the Saints have either already met with or have scheduled pre-draft visits.

QUARTERBACK

Matt Corral (Mississippi)

Sam Howell (North Carolina)

Malik Willis (Liberty)

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) against LSU. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

All three players are potential first-round picks. The Saints have also interviewed Kenny Pickett of Pitt at both the Senior Bowl and Scouting Combine. Pickett and Willis are the two heaviest favorites to be the first quarterback selected.

There’s a wide range of speculation to where this year's quarterback class will be drafted. It’s also possible that any of these signal callers fall to the second round, where the Saints pick 49th overall.

New Orleans has used a first-round pick on a quarterback only once in franchise history. That was Archie Manning in 1971. Manning and Garrett Grayson (2015) are the only two quarterbacks to be drafted before the fourth round in team’s 55-year history.

WIDE RECEIVER

Treylon Burks (Arkansas)

Skyy Moore (Western Michigan)

Tyquan Thornton (Baylor)

Jameson Williams (Alabama)

Alabama receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs past LSU defensive back Darren Evans (24). Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Wideout is a huge need for New Orleans coming into the draft. It’s considered a deep draft at the position, with as many as six players possibly going in the first round. Despite an ACL injury, Williams could be the most explosive playmaker of the group.

The raw, but athletic Burks is another first-round prospect. Moore is a rising talent who could come off the board in the second round. Thornton is an inexperienced wideout with rare athleticism who could be a Day 3 steal.

New Orleans had an extensive interview with Ohio State's Chris Olave at the Scouting Combine. Olave could be the first receiver selected if Jameson Williams isn't. Expect the Saints to interview more wideouts before the draft.

RUNNING BACK

Dameon Pierce (Florida)

Brian Robinson (Alabama)

Florida running back Dameon Pierce (27) runs against Georgia. Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Pierce is an explosive back who makes plays in space or between the tackles. Robinson is a between the tackles thumper with pass catching ability as a check-down option.

Both backs are probable Day 2 selections who could slip into the 4th round. Pierce will likely be the first of the two players picked.

Alvin Kamara is facing a possible suspension after a February arrest in Las Vegas and 11-year veteran Mark Ingram has a lot of mileage. This creates an underrated need for the Saints here.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Eric Johnson (Missouri State)

Missouri State defensive lineman Eric Johnson (93) reaches for Oklahoma State running back LD Brown (0). Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY

An FCS star that's rising on NFL draft boards, Johnson is a big and disruptive interior defender. He’s expected to be a mid-round selection.

The Saints are looking for more interior disruption to pair with DT David Onyemata. It’s a position that the team may address much earlier than people expect.

LINEBACKER

Christian Harris (Alabama)

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) pressures Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) during the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal. Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

Harris could be another in a long line of Crimson Tide linebackers who make an NFL impact. He’s an athletic defender in coverage who plays with good awareness despite inexperience at the position. He could be selected as high as the second round.

New Orleans has All-Pro LB Demario Davis and 2021 second-round pick Pete Werner making plays at the second level of the defense. However, athletic veteran Kwon Alexander remains unsigned, leaving the Saints thin at this position.

CORNERBACK

Andrew Booth (Clemson)

Kalon Barnes (Baylor)

Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes (12) breaks up a pass to TCU receiver Blair Conwright (22). Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Booth is among a handful of corners that should come off the board on the first night. He has outstanding coverage ability to go along with impressive ball skills. Barnes is an elite athlete who's extremely raw at the position. He’s a probable Day 3 pick.

The Saints are set at corner with elite Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore, rising star Paulson Adebo, and experienced starter Bradley Roby.

Booth would be a surprise pick, but would be a great addition if he’s the best player available. Barnes has intriguing athleticism and could be a late-round steal as a developmental project and special teams contributor.

It’s notable that the Saints have yet to schedule a pre-draft visit with an offensive tackle after the free-agent loss of Terron Armstead. A tight end position that was among the weakest in the NFL may also be addressed. New Orleans worked out talented Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely at the combine.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

