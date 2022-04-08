Five teams are reportedly hosting Matt Corral next week on a visit, with the Saints being one of them.

The Saints are one of several teams expected to host Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral next week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The other teams lined up are the Panthers, Eagles, Steelers, and Falcons. All make sense, as they have some question marks at the quarterback position.

Corral was unable to perform at the Scouting Combine due to a high-ankle sprain suffered against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl, something that he had no regrets about playing in. He's certainly an electric prospect that has big-play ability.

The top quarterbacks that should see their name called quickly on Day 1 of the draft are Liberty's Malik Willis and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett. Corral could be the third option there, but is certainly not a given.

NFL Draft Prospect visits are not uncommon, but have been quite harder to come by given how the past couple of offseasons have played out due to COVID.

There's two key dates in the month of April to remember ahead of the NFL Draft. The first involves Apr. 20, which is the final day to bring draft-eligible players to team facilities for a physical examination. The second is Apr. 27, which is the deadline to time, test, and interview all draft-eligible players.

The Saints quarterback situation looks like Jameis Winston as the unquestioned starter with Andy Dalton being the backup. Ian Book is the third option, as Blake Bortles asked for and was granted his release earlier this week. Taysom Hill is set to move to tight end.

