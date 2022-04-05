SNN Saints Mock Draft 1

After a big trade to give the Saints two first-round picks, will New Orleans select a quarterback in the first round for only the second time in franchise history?

The 2022 NFL Draft will be April 28-30. This is the first draft since 2005 without coach Sean Payton involved in the Saints draft process. New head coach Dennis Allen will instead join General Manager Mickey Loomis and Assistant General Manager Jeff Ireland in the selection process.

The Saints have always stayed true to their draft board and scouting information under Payton. That’s led to some surprises, especially in the first round. Will Dennis Allen have any surprises of his own in the first year of his regime?

New Orleans already pulled off one surprise, trading their Number 18 overall pick, one of their third-round selections, a 2023 first-round and 2024 second-round pick to Philadelphia. In return, the Saints got the 16th and 19th selections in the first round along with a sixth-round choice.

The Saints currently have seven picks, including two in the first round and three in the top-50. In this mock draft, I have New Orleans doing something that the franchise hasn't done in over 50 years.

1st Round (16th Overall)

CHRIS OLAVE, WR

(OHIO STATE)

Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Chris Olave (2) hauls in the touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints had only one 100-yard outing from a wideout last season. The return of a healthy Michael Thomas boosts the entire offense, but he needs a consistent complement.

Olave and Buckeyes teammate Garrett Wilson are the two smoothest route runners in a deep class of wide receivers. A great blend of speed and ball skills, he is a consistent threat on all three levels of a defense.

Olave can get neutralized by big corners who are physical at the line. However, Thomas will draw an opponent's best corner. Despite his frame, Olave works the middle of the field well and will be equally effective from the outside and the slot.

Other receivers to watch here are Wilson, Alabama's Jameson Williams, Drake London of USC, or Arkansas’ Treylon Burks. Jahan Dotson (Penn State) and George Pickens (Georgia) are reaches at 16 or 19 but are late first-round prospects.

1st Round (19th Overall)

MATT CORRAL, QB

(MISSISSIPPI)

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) makes a throw against the Baylor Bears in the 2022 Sugar Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have spent a first-round pick on a quarterback only once in their franchise history. That was in 1971, when they took Mississippi QB Archie Manning with the Number 2 overall pick.

Corral is arguably the most polished passer of this year's quarterback crop. He’s a bit undersized, but has wonderful athletic ability to escape the rush. Corral has more than adequate arm strength, with a compact set-up and quick release.

Playing in a passer-friendly system under Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, Corral put up big numbers over the last two seasons. He's shown the ability to patiently go through progressions and would be given time to develop in the Saints offense.

New Orleans re-signed QB Jameis Winston to a two-year contract this offseason. Winston may be the long-term answer, but the Saints have also put themselves in position to draft a successor to Drew Brees.

2nd Round (49th Overall)

BERNHARD RAIMANN, OT

(CENTRAL MICHIGAN)

Offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann of Central Michigan (76) works with a coach during practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The free-agent defection of LT Terron Armstead doesn't leave the Saints offensive line in the dire situation that some believe, but still creates a need. If a blue-chip prospect like Trevor Penning or Charles Cross are available in the first, the Saints might opt for them over a quarterback.

Raimann is a first-round talent who could slip because of his inexperience. A converted tight end, he still shows a natural instinct at tackle. His lack of experience at the position will hurt him against seasoned pass rushers early. However, he shows strong technique for a rapid development.

Raimann is a smooth athlete who would be perfect for the Saints offense at the second level. He’ll need to play with a wider space as a pass blocker and better strength for the running game, but has the traits to quickly develop into a solid starter.

If Raimann develops quickly, that would allow the Saints to move projected starting tackle James Hurst back inside, where he fits best.

3rd Round (98th Overall)

CHANNING TINDELL, LB

(GEORGIA)

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Channing Tindall (41) runs down Florida running back Malik Davis. Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

New Orleans has two top-tier linebackers in elite All-Pro Demario Davis and second-year talent Pete Werner. Athletic veteran Kwon Alexander remains unsigned, leaving the team thin.

Tindell was the least publicized of a tremendous Georgia front seven, but still incredibly productive. He’s a terrific run defender with impressive short-area burst. Tindell reads blocks well and is tenacious in pursuit. He’ll need to improve his coverage awareness, but has the athleticism to match up with tight ends.

Re-signing Alexander would be the team's best option, but don't be surprised if the Saints add a Day 2 pick here for the third consecutive year.

4th Round (120th Overall)

DAMEON PIERCE, RB

(FLORIDA)

Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce (27) runs the ball against the UCF Knights. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

A possible legal suspension of Alvin Kamara and the tread on 32-year-old Mark Ingram make this an underrated need. The offense still revolves around Kamara and Ingram has quality play left in the tank, but the Saints need another threat out of the backfield.

Pierce is an angry runner a little reminiscent of Ingram in his prime. He runs with impressive power between the tackles, but has an underrated burst into open space. Pierce processes blocks quickly and has great balance.

A quality off-tackle runner, Pierce possesses the strength to be effective in short yardage. He’ll need to improve his pass blocking and receiving, but provides the rushing abilities to allow Kamara to move around the formation.

5th Round (161st Overall)

VELUS JONES, WR

(TENNESSEE)

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) runs the ball against Vanderbilt. Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

A WR trio of Michael Thomas, Deonte Harty, Marquez Callaway and potential first-round pick of Olave, Williams, London, etc. would be a massive upgrade over last years unit. However, the Saints have never been shy about doubling down on a position in the draft.

Jones wasn't a highly productive receiver until his senior year, but has explosive potential. He was also one of the best kick returners in the country, an area always important to New Orleans.

A developmental project as a wideout, Jones has electric open field abilities. He may even take some return duties away from Deonte Harty to allow him more focus on offensive responsibilities.

6th Round (194th Overall)

DERRICK DEESE JR., TE

(SAN JOSE STATE)

San Jose State tight end Derrick Deese Jr. (87) catches a pass in front of San Diego State safety Cedarious Barfield (27). Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY

Nineteen NFL tight ends had better individual production than the Saints trio of Adam Trautman, Nick Vannett, and Juwan Johnson in 2021. Deese brings NFL bloodlines. His father was a successful offensive lineman for the 49ers.

A bit undersized, Deese has tremendous strength and blocking ability to be an in-line tight end. He’s a former wideout with the athleticism to overwhelm linebackers on intermediate routes or down the seam.

Deese has the tenacious blocking skills and explosive receiving ability to be a Day 3 steal. The Saints are moving Taysom Hill to tight end, but Deese could overtake Vannett or Johnson on the depth chart and contribute on special teams.

Most of the Saints free-agent activity has been on the defensive side of the ball. While the team still has some questions about depth at some positions there, expect Dennis Allen's first draft with New Orleans to focus on upgrading an offense that struggled in 2021.

