Failures of the 2020 Saints Draft Class Has Created Additional Roster Questions

New Orleans heads toward the 2022 NFL Draft with questions at several positions. None of those issues have been solved by their 2020 draft choices.

The New Orleans Saints made four selections in the 2020 NFL Draft. All the players selected that year faced unique and difficult challenges. A nationwide Covid pandemic caused the cancelation of offseason training programs for NFL teams. The league also shortened training camps and canceled preseason games.

The abbreviated offseason created a challenge for high draft picks to make an immediate impact. It also caused an uphill battle for lower round picks and undrafted rookies to even make a roster.

Despite this, the Saints had high expectations for their first three choices. None of them have panned out as planned. Perhaps they can be given a pass for their first year because of the circumstances of Covid. However, not one of them progressed in their second year.

New Orleans has been put in a difficult position as they head towards this year's draft because of the shortcomings of those picks.

Here's a look back at the Saints 2020 draft and their miniscule contributions.

1st Round (24th Overall)

Cesar Ruiz, C/G (Michigan)

The Saints drafted Ruiz, a 2nd Team All-Big 10 selection, to bolster the interior of their offensive line. Veteran Nick Easton held him off for the starting job to start the season. However, Ruiz would eventually get into the lineup to start nine contests and both playoff games.

Mostly a center in college, Ruiz flashed some potential while learning the guard position. He struggled a bit in pass protection, but was a mauler as a run blocker. It was enough promise that the Saints cut Easton in the offseason and penciled in Ruiz as the starter at right guard.

On the bright side, Ruiz was one of the few players that avoided a devastating rash of injuries that plagued the Saints in 2021. He played every offensive snap for a New Orleans front line that had its starting five together for less than one quarter last year.

The bad part is that Ruiz regressed badly from his rookie year. He was an absolute liability, as both a run blocker and in pass protection. Ruiz looked lost in protection recognition and was often off balance when taking on defenders in the running game.

New Orleans ranked last in the league in passing production. Injuries up front and a season-ending injury to QB Jameis Winston were partially responsible. An ankle injury to WR Michael Thomas that kept him out for the year also exposed an alarming lack of weapons that the team had in its receiving corps.

Here are the wideouts that were available when New Orleans selected Ruiz:

Brandon Aiyuk (49ers)

Tee Higgins (Bengals)

Michael Pittman Jr. (Colts)

Laviska Shenault (Jaguars)

KJ Hamler (Broncos)

Chase Claypool (Steelers)

Van Jefferson (Rams)

As a first-round pick on a rookie contract, Ruiz is almost certain to keep his starting job into the season. The Saints hired Doug Marrone as an offensive line coach this offseason. He’ll be expected to develop Ruiz and return the offensive line to its dominant form.

3rd Round (74th Overall)

Zack Baun, LB (Wisconsin)

Baun was a 2nd Team All-American and 1st Team All-Big 10 stand-up defensive end for the Badgers. At 238-Lbs., he’d be expected to take on more of a traditional linebacker role for New Orleans.

The absence of a normal offseason hurt Baun's transition to the new position. He played sparingly as a rookie, appearing in just 8% of the defensive snaps but carving out a role on special teams.

Baun had a strong preseason and training camp this past season, increasing the hope that he’d make a big jump in development. Once the regular season began, Baun simply wasn't able to carve out a spot in the defense.

Baun played only 17% of the defensive snaps last season. When he was on the field, opponents took advantage of his inexperience in coverage and lack of bulk in the trenches. His saving grace was a continued strong showing on special teams.

The Saints already have a tremendous tandem of linebackers in All-Pro Demario Davis and second-year talent Pete Werner. Re-signing athletic LB Kwon Alexander would give them a dynamic trio at the position.

A more rapid development of Baun might seem a luxury for one of the NFL's best defenses. However, his lack of improvement so far still leaves the team dangerously thin at the position.

3rd Round (105th Overall)

Adam Trautman, TE (Dayton)

The Saints traded all four of their Day 3 selections to move back into the third round to select Trautman. An athletic pass catcher from a small school, Trautman caught the eye of scouts while shining during postseason competitions.

As a rookie, Trautman was groomed to take the starting spot from Jared Cook after the 2020 season. He still flashed nice potential in his first year, blocking well and catching 15 of 16 targets for 171 yards and a score.

Trautman's progress clunked to a halt in 2021. He pulled in a lowly 62% of his targets, catching just 27 passes for 267 yards and 2 touchdowns. He struggled to get separation and had several drops, basically making himself a non-factor in the passing game.

Trautman also had issues as a blocker, whiffing on several defenders and being consistently out of position. He showed some signs of life at mid-season, recording 14 receptions for 137 yards over a three-game stretch.

Nineteen NFL tight ends had better production than the combined trio of Trautman, Nick Vannett, and Juwan Johnson in 2021. Trautman's lack of development has created a huge need for an upgrade at this position.

The draft is an inexact science, especially in the later rounds. However, these were some players still on the board when the Saints selected Trautman:

Joshua Kelley, RB (Chargers)

D.J. Wonnum, DT (Vikings)

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE (Broncos)

Gabriel Davis, WR (Bills)

Tyler Johnson, WR (Buccaneers)

7th Round (240th Overall)

Tommy Stevens, QB (Mississippi State)

Buoyed by the success of utility weapon Taysom Hill, the Saints tried to duplicate it by trading a 2021 sixth-round pick to draft Stevens. An athletic QB/WR at Penn State and QB at Mississippi State, Stevens would move to tight end in training camp.

Stevens never played a down for New Orleans. He appeared in one game for the Carolina Panthers in 2020, spent last season on the Giants practice squad, and is currently a free agent.

The Saints had much greater fortune with their undrafted rookies in 2020. Wideout Marquez Callaway, P Blake Gillikin, and G Calvin Throckmorton outperformed their drafted classmates last year.

Callaway may not have been able to fill the sizeable shoes of Michael Thomas, but still led the Saints in receiving yards and touchdown catches. Gillikin put up Pro Bowl worthy numbers. Throckmorton started 14 games as an injury replacement and was arguably a more consistent blocker than Ruiz.

New Orleans has several needs to address in next month's NFL draft. Their 2020 draft class has created even more roster questions because of their lack of development.

