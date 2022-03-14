Skip to main content

Saints Free Agency and Rumor Tracker

It's time for legal tampering around the NFL, and we have you covered with all things related to Saints free agency.

The NFL's legal tampering period is underway, which permits each team to enter into contract negotiations with players who are set to become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday at 3 p.m. when the new league year starts. The Saints are undoubtedly going to be shoppers as they operate under the belief of having a roster to contend. Naturally, contracts cannot be executed until that date, and then the floodgates will open once we get to the afternoon.

Like always, we have you covered with all the latest out of New Orleans regarding player movement, news, visits, and rumors with our tracker. It will be updated as moves happen, so be sure to stick with us.

Re-Signings

Scroll to Continue

Read More

New Players

To be continued...

Rumors, Visits, and News

  • 3/13 - Saints have presented a trade offer to the Texans for Deshaun Watson (story)
Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) celebrates as he intercepted the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Saints Free Agent Tracker

  • Garrett Griffin, TE (RFA) *Will not be tendered (source)
  • Deonte Harty, WR (RFA)
  • Shy Tuttle, DT (RFA)
  • Terron Armstead, OT *Has not ruled out return to team (source)
  • Marcus Williams, S *Jets, Lions, Commanders reportedly interested (source)
  • Jameis Winston, QB
  • P.J. Williams, S
  • Kwon Alexander, LB
  • Dwayne Washington, RB
  • Ty Montgomery, WR/RB
  • Jeff Heath, S
  • Trevor Siemian, QB
  • Jalyn Holmes, DE
  • Tre'Quan Smith, WR
  • Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR
  • Ken Crawley, DB
  • Christian Ringo, DT
  • Caleb Benenoch, OL
  • Jordan Mills, OL
  • Kenny Stills, WR
  • James Carpenter, OL

Read More Saints News

QB Deshaun Watson
News

Report: Deshaun Watson Meeting With Saints in Next 48 Hours

By John Hendrix36 minutes ago
Brady Watson
Editorial / Opinion

Saints: Tom Brady's Un-Retirement, Deshaun Watson Trade Offer, and Jameis Winston

By Kyle T. Mosley55 minutes ago
Deshaun Watson
Editorial / Opinion

Exploring the Saints' Compensation and Consideration for Deshaun Watson

By John Hendrix4 hours ago
USATSI_17346427_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Questions at Quarterback Continue as Free Agency Approaches

By Bob Rose20 hours ago
Saints Left Tackle Terron Armstead
News

Terron Armstead on Free Agency: "I wouldn’t rule out the Saints"

By John Hendrix22 hours ago
USATSI_13334339_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints Make a Trade Offer to Texans for QB Deshaun Watson

By Bob Rose23 hours ago
TOP 10
Editorial / Opinion

Mike Detillier's Top 10 Players Available for the 2022 NFL Draft

By Mike Detillier and Kyle T. MosleyMar 13, 2022
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23)
News

Report: Saints Restructure Marshon Lattimore's Contract

By John HendrixMar 12, 2022