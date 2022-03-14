It's time for legal tampering around the NFL, and we have you covered with all things related to Saints free agency.

The NFL's legal tampering period is underway, which permits each team to enter into contract negotiations with players who are set to become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday at 3 p.m. when the new league year starts. The Saints are undoubtedly going to be shoppers as they operate under the belief of having a roster to contend. Naturally, contracts cannot be executed until that date, and then the floodgates will open once we get to the afternoon.

Like always, we have you covered with all the latest out of New Orleans regarding player movement, news, visits, and rumors with our tracker. It will be updated as moves happen, so be sure to stick with us.

Re-Signings

Juwan Johnson, TE (article)

Jalen Dalton, DT (article)

Carl Granderson, DE (article)

Ethan Greenidge, T (article)

Albert Huggins, DT (article)

New Players

To be continued...

Rumors, Visits, and News

3/13 - Saints have presented a trade offer to the Texans for Deshaun Watson (story)

2022 Saints Free Agent Tracker

Garrett Griffin, TE (RFA) *Will not be tendered (source)

Deonte Harty, WR (RFA)

Shy Tuttle, DT (RFA)

Terron Armstead, OT *Has not ruled out return to team (source)

Marcus Williams, S *Jets, Lions, Commanders reportedly interested (source)

Jameis Winston, QB

P.J. Williams, S

Kwon Alexander, LB

Dwayne Washington, RB

Ty Montgomery, WR/RB

Jeff Heath, S

Trevor Siemian, QB

Jalyn Holmes, DE

Tre'Quan Smith, WR

Lil'Jordan Humphrey, WR

Ken Crawley, DB

Christian Ringo, DT

Caleb Benenoch, OL

Jordan Mills, OL

Kenny Stills, WR

James Carpenter, OL

