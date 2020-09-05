SI.com
Saints 53-Man Tracker: Cuts, Trades, Signings, and Transactions 2020

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints tracker for their 53-man roster on the cut day in 2020. Roster updates and news on team cuts, trades, transactions, and roster designations.

Saints GM Mickey Loomis and Head Coach Sean Payton
New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis and Head Coach Sean Payton; September 2020; Saints Training Camp; Credit: WVUE

RELEASES/CUTS

----TRADES

----

TRANSACTIONS

----

REPORTS

10:25 AM CST

Chef Ash with Sean Payton
Credit: Chef Ash, IG account;  Personal Chef to Jadeveon Clowney

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and two other coaches met with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney last night in Pearland, TX (suburb to Houston).  Clowney recommended for his personal chef, Chef Ash, to cater to the meeting.

10:00 AM CST - No reports

8:00 AM CST - No reports

