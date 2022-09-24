Saints Place CB Alontae Taylor on IR, Elevate CB DaMarcus Fields

The New Orleans Saints have placed rookie CB Alontae Taylor on injured reserve and elevated rookie CB DaMarcus Fields onto the active roster from the practice squad. Both announcements were made by the team on Saturday ahead of their game at the 0-2 Carolina Panthers this Sunday.

Taylor was a second-round choice, the 49th overall selection, by the Saints in this spring's draft out of the University of Tennessee. He had four interceptions, 15 passes broken up, and five tackles for loss over a four-year collegiate career with the Volunteers.

A physical corner at 6-feet and 193-Lbs. with excellent coverage skills, Taylor had a strong training camp before being limited by an ankle injury late in preseason. The injury sidelined him for week one against Atlanta, but he broke up one pass in 19 snaps of action against Tampa Bay last Sunday.

Jul 29, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (27) works on defensive drills during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor suffered a knee injury in practice earlier this week. His placement on injured reserve means that he’ll be out a minimum of four games.

Fields is an undrafted corner out of Texas Tech. He had four interceptions, broke up 41 throws, and was responsible for eight fumbles forced or recovered over five years with the Red Raiders. Fields was added back to the practice squad after being among the final cuts for New Orleans this preseason.

Read More Saints News