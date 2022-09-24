Skip to main content

Saints Place CB Alontae Taylor on IR, Elevate CB DaMarcus Fields

New Orleans loses a key piece to their defensive backfield ahead of their week three matchup at Carolina.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The New Orleans Saints have placed rookie CB Alontae Taylor on injured reserve and elevated rookie CB DaMarcus Fields onto the active roster from the practice squad. Both announcements were made by the team on Saturday ahead of their game at the 0-2 Carolina Panthers this Sunday.

Taylor was a second-round choice, the 49th overall selection, by the Saints in this spring's draft out of the University of Tennessee. He had four interceptions, 15 passes broken up, and five tackles for loss over a four-year collegiate career with the Volunteers.

A physical corner at 6-feet and 193-Lbs. with excellent coverage skills, Taylor had a strong training camp before being limited by an ankle injury late in preseason. The injury sidelined him for week one against Atlanta, but he broke up one pass in 19 snaps of action against Tampa Bay last Sunday.

Jul 29, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (27) works on defensive drills during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 29, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (27) works on defensive drills during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor suffered a knee injury in practice earlier this week. His placement on injured reserve means that he’ll be out a minimum of four games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fields is an undrafted corner out of Texas Tech. He had four interceptions, broke up 41 throws, and was responsible for eight fumbles forced or recovered over five years with the Red Raiders. Fields was added back to the practice squad after being among the final cuts for New Orleans this preseason. 

Read More Saints News

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_19074000
News

NFL Fines Marshon Lattimore for Role in Bucs Scuffle

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19072633
Editorial / Opinion

Saints vs. Panthers: Positions to Watch

By John Hendrix
USATSI_17444774_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Rushing Attack vs. Panthers Run Defense

By Bob Rose
USATSI_18760921_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Final Injury Report: Week 3

By John Hendrix
USATSI_16786742_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Passing Attack vs. Panthers Pass Defense

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19073875_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

By The Numbers: Saints Offense Drops the Ball vs Bucs

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_17230539
Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football's Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 3

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_17028662_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Thursday Injury Report: Week 3

By John Hendrix