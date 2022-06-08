Saints Training Camp Preview: Quarterback

Jameis Winston returns from a devastating knee injury and looks to lead New Orleans back to the playoffs while attempting to show he can be the long-term successor to Drew Brees.

New Orleans Saints fans expected a transition period after the retirement of legendary QB Drew Brees at the conclusion of the 2020 season. Talented QB Jameis Winston stepped up to take on the monumental task of replacing the all-time great. Winston was the first overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay.

Five years with the Buccaneers produced great numbers, but also maddening turnovers and inconsistency. Winston signed with the Saints in 2020 and spent a year learning the system under Brees and coach Sean Payton. Neither fans nor critics knew what to expect when he took over a perennial playoff team for the first time in his career.

Even traumatized fans of the team from the 1970s and early 1980s couldn't have predicted the tribulations of New Orleans quarterbacks last season. Winston was lost for the year with a knee injury in Week 8. New Orleans would start four different quarterbacks during the 2021 season, their most since 1998 under coach Mike Ditka.

Winston, Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, and Ian Book combined to throw 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. However, they collectively completed just 58% of their throws and combined for a meager 3,437 passing yards, last in the league. The Saints were the only NFL team to not have a 300-yard passer in 2021.

After a brief courtship of controversial QB Deshaun Watson, the Saints re-signed Winston to a two-year contract. The rest of the quarterback room will look vastly different from a year ago.

Offensive-minded coach Payton retired. Siemian moved on in free agency. Taysom Hill has converted to tight end and will resume his jack-of-all-trades role in the offense.

With less than six weeks to go before training camp, let’s have a look at the Saints quarterback position and the questions surrounding them.

QUARTERBACK

Currently on the Roster

Jameis Winston

Andy Dalton

Ian Book

The 28-year-old Winston gets his second shot at leading the Saints. He didn't have overly productive passing numbers last year, averaging just 186 yards in his six full contests. However, he avoided the costly turnovers that had plagued his career.

Winston accounted for 15 touchdowns while throwing just 3 interceptions and losing one fumble. He looked like he was just hitting his groove in a short-handed offense when he suffered a gruesome knee injury against Tampa Bay.

How will Winston look in his second year as a starter?

Will he continue to avoid turnovers?

Will he jell quickly with his new weapons?

Can Winston be a championship quarterback?

New Orleans Saints Jameis Winston (2) works on passing drills during organized team activities at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

Less than eight months removed from major knee surgery, Winston was back on the field with his team for OTA workouts last week. He was moving with a slight limp at times, but is on target for full duties in training camp. He’ll be without Payton, but the system shouldn't change much with Pete Carmichael returning as offensive coordinator.

Winston, and the rest of the quarterbacks, were victims of an injury-ravaged offensive line and lack of receiving weapons last year.

The entire unit will benefit greatly by the return of All-Pro WR Michael Thomas, who missed all of last year with an ankle injury. New Orleans also spent a first-round choice on Ohio State WR Chris Olave and signed Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry in free agency. We should also expect a return to form from the team's dominant offensive line.

Winston often held on to the ball too long last year, which contributed to him being sacked 11 times. A deeper receiving corps, healthy line, and more comfort in the system will cut down on those numbers, but he’ll have to go through his progressions faster. He’ll also need to prove to critics that he can continue to avoid turnovers, something he did with great success in 2021.

The 6’4” and 231-Lb. Winston is a strong pocket presence with a powerful arm and underrated mobility. He escapes pressure efficiently and can deliver downfield strikes on the run. His ability from the pocket gives him the potential to be among the league's elite signal callers. Remember that he is one of just nine players to throw for 5,000 yards in a season.

Winston's abilities have never been in doubt. However, he’s never led a team to the playoffs and has a 33-44 record as a starter. With an improved receiving corps and more talent than he ever had in Tampa, Winston has an opportunity to silence critics once and for all.

Does Dalton have enough left should Winston falter?

New Orleans Saints Andy Dalton (5) works on passing drills during organized team activities at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans wanted to upgrade the experience behind Winston. So they let Siemian leave in free agency and signed 11-year veteran Andy Dalton.

The 34-year-old Dalton had a 50-26 record from 2011 to 2015 with the Bengals, leading them to five straight playoff appearances. Since 2016, he is just 27-43-2 as a starter, including 3-3 last year with Chicago.

Dalton has completed 62.2% of his career attempts for 35,279 yards, 226 touchdowns, and 135 interceptions. A three-time Pro Bowler, Dalton is no longer the prolific passer he once was. If given good protection, he still has the ability to dissect defenses if called upon.

There is no quarterback competition in New Orleans. Winston is the unquestioned starter. Should he get injured, Dalton merely provides veteran stability and experience.

Taysom Hill is unlikely to take any practice reps at quarterback with his position change, leaving Dalton as the only other quarterback on the roster with significant NFL experience.

Will Ian Book develop into a capable NFL quarterback?

New Orleans Saints Ian Book (16) works on passing drills with Devine Ozigbo (28) during organized team activities at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

A fourth-round selection from Notre Dame in last year's draft, Book is expected to get a longer look this preseason. His reps were limited last training camp because the team wanted to give Hill a chance to beat out Winston.

Once into the regular season, Book was inactive for 14 of 17 games. He’d see his only action as a rookie in Week 16 against Miami. It was a game where the Saints would be without 24 players because of injury or Covid. Predictably, Book's baptism by fire ended in disaster.

Book completed 12 of 20 passes for 135 yards in a 20-3 loss to the Dolphins, throwing 2 interceptions and getting sacked 8 times. While that shouldn't be held against him as he battles for a roster spot, he’ll have to show significant development to win a job.

The 24-year-old Book is just 6-feet tall, but has terrific athleticism. He completed 64% of his passes in college while throwing 72 touchdowns, 20 interceptions, and won 30 games as a starter. Book lacks arm strength and must show that he can consistently move the ball against NFL defenses.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes the ball as Washington defensive tackle Matthew Ioannidis (98) defends. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Other than whether the Saints keep three quarterbacks into the regular season, there won't be much drama at this position in training camp. The drama will start when the games count. Winston's contract is a team-friendly deal, but the pieces are around him for monumental success.

New Orleans owns one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. The onus is now on Winston to convert his immense talent into a championship contender on the field.

