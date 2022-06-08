Rookie wide receiver is popular with New Orleans Saints fans and among the NFL fans.

Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave is popular with New Orleans Saints fans and among the NFL fans. Each season the NFLPA ranks the top rookies who drive the most NFL product sales. In 2022, Chris Olave ranks No. 6 behind his former Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson at No.6 as two of the top-selling rookies of officially licensed merchandise.

The Top-10 2022 Rookie Rising Stars List:

QB Kenny Pickett, Steelers WR Drake London, Falcons CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Jets DE Aidan Hutchinson, Lions WR Garrett Wilson, Jets WR Chris Olave, Saints DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Giants RB Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks QB Desmond Ridder, Falcons QB Malik Willis, Titans

Photo Courtesy New Orleans Saints; Credit: Michael C. Hebert, Photographer

Unfortunately, no New Orleans Saints player is among the top-ten veterans on the 2022 Rising Stars list. Alvin Kamara is the only Saints player on the Top 50 list at No. 27.

The NFLPA uses "on-field performance, early demand from partners, fantasy status, and new faces in strong markets as factors for sales popularity" to create the Rising Stars Lists.

From Mar. 1, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021, the only Saints players in the Top 50 were the recently retired Drew Brees, ranked at No. 15, Alvin Kamara at No. 22, and Michael Thomas at No. 37.

Olave, along with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, projects to be one of Jameis Winston's primary targets in 2022. New Orleans selected the former Ohio State receiver as the eleventh overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The San Ysidro, CA native had 176 receptions for 2,711 yards and 36 touchdowns in his Buckeyes career. He was a two-time first-team All-Big 10 selection in 2020 and 2021.

Read More Saints News