Saints Cam Jordan with Wayne and Surtain add a 'Louisiana Flavor' to 31st Class of Senior Bowl HOF Inductees

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan became a member of the 31st Class of Senior Bowl Hall of Fame inductees.

The 2021 Class of Senior Bowl Hall of Fame of five inductees added Louisiana flavor to its enshrinement ceremony.

New Orleans Saints Cam Jordan joined New Orleans area natives Reggie Wayne (John Ehret) and Patrick Surtain (Edna Karr). Fred Taylor and Joe Staley were also honored in the Senior Bowl's 31st class of inductees.

In Mobile, Alabama, the Grande Hotel held the enshrinement event on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Cam Jordan completed his 10th season in New Orleans. He ranks second in the franchise's history with 94.5 sacks.

Jordan told reporter Colin Cahill, "This is sort of where it started after college, started off at the senior bowl."

Jordan reminisced about his time at the Senior Bowl in 2011 with NFL Network's host MJ Acosta-Ruiz.

"I'm truly, truly honored in the sense of pride is sort of running deep right now, and it takes you back to the Senior Bowl. I mean this was back when I didn't have an agent. This was just me and my dad roaming around. I was playing 'kicking somebody's butt.' He was out there, you know, it was probably like a Boobie Miles [Friday Night Lights] moment. It was like, "that's my son right there he can, he can spin move, pass rush, cut, cut your back 22 miles and keep on pushing." And then, to be 10 years into this league and be given this honor is quite a blessing in itself," Jordan said to Acosta-Ruiz.

The 31st Class of Senior Bowl Hall of Fame Inductees:

Reggie Wayne - John Ehret High School, Miami Hurricanes, Indianapolis Colts Fred Taylor - University of Florida Gators, Jacksonville Jaguars Patrick Surtain - Edna Karr High School, The University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs Joe Staley - Central Michigan Chippewas, San Francisco 49ers Cameron Jordan - Univesity of California Golden Bears, New Orleans Saints

Former New Orleans Saints legend Archie Manning and current Saints first-round pick defensive end Payton Turner and fourth-round choice quarterback Ian Book attended the celebration.

Cam Jordan hosted his third youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in New Orleans, LA.

Jordan has played in 160 games and recorded 94.5 sacks, 514 tackles, 124 TFL, 184 QB hits, ten fumble recoveries, and two interceptions with the Saints.

New Orleans selected Jordan as the No. 24 overall draft choice in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

According to the Spotrac website, this season, "Jordan will earn a base salary of $1,075,000, a restructure bonus of $12,725,000, and a workout bonus of $100,000, while carrying a cap hit of $9,356,250 and a dead cap value of $29,625,00."

