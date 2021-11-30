Skip to main content
    November 30, 2021
    Week 13: Saints Tuesday Injury Report

    The Tuesday injury report brings a little more optimism to the table for the Saints, as they gear up for an important showdown with the Cowboys to start Week 13.
    Tuesday brings us our second injury report for the Saints, which looks similar to the first one, but has one major change in Ryan Ramczyk being downgraded from Monday. Here's a look at where things stand going into the final report of Week 13 that will have injury designations.

    DID NOT PRACTICE: Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), Kaden Elliss (hamstring), Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

    LIMITED: Alvin Kamara (knee)

    FULL: Taysom Hill (foot), Mark Ingram (knee), Paulson Adebo (concussion), Andrew Dowell (concussion)

    Again, seeing Ingram and Hill as full participants is encouraging, but now the bigger concern is the starting tackles. It wouldn't be surprising to see Kamara be out one more game, but tomorrow will tell us what we need to know there. The other concern is the pass rush, who is down to Cam Jordan, Carl Granderson, and Jalyn Holmes. Perhaps there's another answer there, like moving David Onyemata over or even putting someone like Zack Baun there, but the Saints look to be without two of their biggest quarterback disrupters again.

