Saints Inactives List Against Panthers: Week 17

    January 2, 2022
    Saints Inactives List: Week 17

    The Saints have several key players out of action for Week 17's matchup against the Panthers.
    Last week saw just one player ruled out for the Saints in their inactive report on Monday Night Football. Naturally, COVID isn't as bad as it was for New Orleans, but it still forced some players out of action for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Here's a look at the full inactive list for Week 17.

    • WR Tre'Quan Smith (chest)
    • QB Ian Book
    • CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)
    • RB Mark Ingram (knee)
    • S Marcus Williams (illness)
    • LT Terron Armstead (knee)
    • C Erik McCoy (illness)

    Going into the weekend, only Smith was ruled out of action. We learned that Mark Ingram was likely going to miss the game in the wee hours of the morning, as he entered the game as questionable. Other players who were questionable included Terron Armstead (knee), Ty Montgomery (back), Bradley Roby (shoulder), Carl Granderson (illness), and Lil'Jordan Humphrey (illness).

    The roster moves from Saturday included calling up Kawaan Baker and Bryce Thompson as standard practice squad elevations, while using Will Clapp and Forrest Lamp as COVID replacements.

    While you wait for kickoff, be sure to hop on over to our Pregame Report to see how to follow along with today's game.

