NFC South: Antonio Brown's Costly Meltdown in New York

    January 2, 2022
    Antonio Brown's Costly Meltdown

    After wide receiver Antonio Brown's meltdown in the Jets games, may be his final appearance as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.
    After wide receiver Antonio Brown's third-quarter meltdown in the 28-24 victory over the Jets, may be his final appearance as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

    The talented, yet troubled, wide receiver may have ended his NFL career and lost bonuses in the process.

    SI's Andrew Gastelum reported, “He is no longer a Buc, alright?” Arians said in his press conference. “That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys that went out there and won the game.”

    Spotrac's founder Michael Ginnitti posted the following information on Brown's costly action:

    • Antonio Brown needed: 8 more catches to unlock a $333,333 bonus. 
    • He also needed 55 receiving yards to unlock another $333,333 bonus. 
    • He also needed just 1 receiving TD to unlock another $333,333 bonus.

    The most significant loss would be if Brown will have another NFL team willing to sign him to a contract.

