Report: Jameis Winston Likely to Miss Saints Preseason Opener

New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston is likely to miss the next few days of training camp practices and sit out the team’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Saturday. Saints reporter Jeff Duncan reported Tuesday morning that Winston is likely to miss some time with a foot injury sustained in Monday's practice session.

The 28-year-old Winston went down awkwardly in Monday's practice and left for further examination.

What was initially thought to be an ankle injury was revealed to be a slight foot injury. Head Coach Dennis Allen said after yesterday's practice that the injury was not serious. However, we should expect the team to be cautious with the eighth-year quarterback.

Winston sustained a serious knee injury during the Saints week 8 win over Tampa Bay last season. The injury caused him to miss the last 10 games, with the Saints missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016. New Orleans finished last in the NFL in passing yardage, averaging just 187 yards per game through the air.

Winston, the top overall selection in the 2015 draft by the Buccaneers, enters his third season with the Saints. He has completed 61.2% of his career attempts for 20,982 yards with 135 touchdowns and 91 interceptions. Winston was 5-2 as a starter last year before he went down, throwing for 1,170 yards with 14 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions.

Twelve-year veteran Andy Dalton will likely get the start against the Texans in Winston's absence. Dalton, 34, is in his first year with New Orleans and has 35,279 career passing yards with 226 touchdowns and 135 interceptions. Second-year QB Ian Book is also expected to receive increased playing time.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Book was a fourth-round pick out of Notre Dame by the Saints in last year's draft. He saw limited action during the 2021 preseason and appeared in one regular season games.

Book started a week 16 contest against the Dolphins where the Saints were without their top two quarterbacks and 25 significant contributors because of Covid and injuries. He’d complete 12 of 20 passes for 135 yards and 2 interceptions while being sacked 8 times in a 20-3 loss.

Thankfully, Jameis Winston avoided serious injury on what was a frightening moment. We should expect him and the team to take every precaution before he returns to the field.

