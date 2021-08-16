Saints Release 3 Players After Preseason Opener, per reports

The New Orleans Saints released three players in the wake of Saturday's preseason opener to the Baltimore Ravens. New Orleans lost the game 17-14.

Some players had some nice moments on both sides of the ball, but the Saints turned the ball over six times and committed some sloppy penalties.

According to ESPN's Mike Triplett, the Saints released veteran CB Prince Amukamara prior to their walk through practice on Sunday. Amukamara, 32, had been signed early in training camp after spending 2020 on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

Amukamara, a first-round pick by the New York Giants in the 2011 NFL Draft, was part of several coverage lapses by the secondary in the second half. Prior to that down performance, he had not made any standout plays in camp practices.

Earlier in the day, Nick Underhill reported that the team had released DE/LB Noah Spence. The 27-year-old Spence had spent the last two seasons with New Orleans, but suffered season-ending injuries without seeing game action in both years.

A promising pass rusher, Spence had 5.5 sacks as a rookie with Tampa Bay in 2016. He has struggled with injuries in the subsequent seasons. Spence was also seeing snaps at linebacker with the Saints this training camp.

New Orleans also announced that they also released undrafted rookie RB Stevie Scott III, according to Underhill. Scott, a rookie back from Indiana, did not see any action against the Ravens on offense or special teams.

This year's NFL cutdown rules mandate that each team must cut five players after each of their first two preseason games. The Saints must release two more players by Tuesday, with five more to be released no later than August 24. The final cutdown to 53 players is on August 31.

New Orleans hosts Jacksonville for their next preseason contest on Monday, August 23. The last of their three preseason games will be at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, August 28.

