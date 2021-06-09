June 9: Saints Minicamp Press Conference Takeaways

Saints Minicamp Press Conference Takeaways
Wednesday's Saints press conference saw the assistant coaches and several big players take center stage.
The Saints had another round of interviews lined up for Day 2 of minicamp festivities, as they continue on with their offseason workout program. Wednesday focused on the assistant coaches and several other players.
Here's some takeaways from the press conferences.
Coach Notes and Quotes
- Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said, "There's going to have to be some young guys who have to step up." Allen also said Zack Baun had a hamstring injury in training camp last year. He said he lost a week to 10 days of camp reps, development was slowed because of that.
- On new secondary coach Kris Richard: "He's highly competitive, extremely intelligent. Brings a championship pedigree that gives him instant credibility."
- Allen said they were just talking about Marcus Davenport prior to joining the call, and said he's looking like a 4-to-5 year vet. "You're beginning to see the light bulb go off," Allen said. Part of the past limitations have been due to Davenport's injuries, so he's been able to go through a full offseason.
- Special teams coach Darren Rizzi says Blake Gillikin's twin brother has been a starting long snapper at Northwestern the past two years when asked about who would be the holder for the team. In other words, Gillikin has plenty of holding experience working with his twin brother. Rizzi said whoever wins the job should be the holder. Nolan Cooney has experience too from time at Syracuse.
- Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael said that Cesar Ruiz being at guard is what best suits the team right now.
Player Notes and Quotes
- Ryan Ramczyk said he won't be holding out or anything over his contract.
- Deonte Harris mentioned that he had some surgery when asked about particulars he's spent a lot of time working on this offseason. Said he had to start back from square one. Harris also said that a lot of young guys coming out of college have reached out to him for some insight regarding the transition to the NFL. Harris said he's always trying to put out some motivational items and be a role model for them.
- Latavius Murray on Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston impressions so far: "Both stepping up vocally and being the leaders that they are. Coming in with the mindset to get better." Murray said that his goals for this season are to be better and more efficient.
- Tanoh Kpassagnon on Payton Turner: "That guy likes to get after it for sure. He loves to learn and he's not afraid to ask us questions, and you see him everyday trying to learn from the older guys."
- Adam Trautman on Taysom Hill: "He's a brilliant dude. He busts his tail." He said that Hill could fill in any role on the team.
- Cam Jordan wouldn't get into specifics regarding playing hurt some last season, but did mention that he didn't have to 'go under the knife' this past offseason. Jordan also shared a story about Payton Turner visiting his home and his four-year-old daughter calling him Marcus Davenport. Now, he goes by Marcus Davenport Jr. Jr.
- Both Deonte Harris and Marquez Callway praised rookie Kawaan Baker and his work ethic so far.
- Tre'Quan Smith said Jameis Winston reached out to him a few times to do workouts. Winston actually paid to fly Smith out to Los Angeles and put him up in his home.