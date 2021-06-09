June 9: Saints Minicamp Press Conference Takeaways

Wednesday's Saints press conference saw the assistant coaches and several big players take center stage.

The Saints had another round of interviews lined up for Day 2 of minicamp festivities, as they continue on with their offseason workout program. Wednesday focused on the assistant coaches and several other players.

Credit: New Orleans Saints; Cam Jordan at 2021 Saints Minicamp

Here's some takeaways from the press conferences.

Coach Notes and Quotes

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said, "There's going to have to be some young guys who have to step up." Allen also said Zack Baun had a hamstring injury in training camp last year. He said he lost a week to 10 days of camp reps, development was slowed because of that.

On new secondary coach Kris Richard: "He's highly competitive, extremely intelligent. Brings a championship pedigree that gives him instant credibility."

Allen said they were just talking about Marcus Davenport prior to joining the call, and said he's looking like a 4-to-5 year vet. "You're beginning to see the light bulb go off," Allen said. Part of the past limitations have been due to Davenport's injuries, so he's been able to go through a full offseason.

Special teams coach Darren Rizzi says Blake Gillikin's twin brother has been a starting long snapper at Northwestern the past two years when asked about who would be the holder for the team. In other words, Gillikin has plenty of holding experience working with his twin brother. Rizzi said whoever wins the job should be the holder. Nolan Cooney has experience too from time at Syracuse.

Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael said that Cesar Ruiz being at guard is what best suits the team right now.

Player Notes and Quotes