June 10: Saints Minicamp Press Conference Takeaways

The Saints had their third straight round of press conferences during this week's minicamp, which included an update from Sean Payton and secondary coach Kris Richard. New Orleans also provided their entire rookie class to the media on Thursday. Like we did on Tuesday and Wednesday, here's a few nuggets, notes, and quotes from the interviews.

Coach Notes and Quotes from Kris Richard and Sean Payton

Richard was very complimentary of Marshon Lattimore . He said he had incredible athleticism and competitive toughness. Said, "He's a baller," and wants to help with his technique, consistency, and identifying things. However, he said that it was for all players.

Payton said the Saints are getting in a lot of weight room work and conditioning, as well as individual technique work right now. He mentioned that the rookie class is in shape and has been encouraged with them and the veterans.

Payton was asked about Michael Thomas and his recovery from the ankle injury last season. He mentioned, "So far, so good." The team will keep an eye on and continue to monitor it and give Thomas treatment.

On Cesar Ruiz, Payton said that the team is absolutely seeing the growth they wanted to see out of him. Payton said, "He's having a really good offseason."

Alvin Kamara and Cesar Ruiz Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) gestures with offensive guard Cesar Ruiz (51) after scoring his fourth touchdown of the game in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Player Notes and Quotes