June 10: Saints Minicamp Press Conference Takeaways

Saints Minicamp Press Conference Notes and Quotes
Kris Richard, Sean Payton, and multiple players including rookies were available for Thursday's Saints minicamp press conference.
The Saints had their third straight round of press conferences during this week's minicamp, which included an update from Sean Payton and secondary coach Kris Richard. New Orleans also provided their entire rookie class to the media on Thursday. Like we did on Tuesday and Wednesday, here's a few nuggets, notes, and quotes from the interviews.
Coach Notes and Quotes from Kris Richard and Sean Payton
- Richard was very complimentary of Marshon Lattimore. He said he had incredible athleticism and competitive toughness. Said, "He's a baller," and wants to help with his technique, consistency, and identifying things. However, he said that it was for all players.
- Payton said the Saints are getting in a lot of weight room work and conditioning, as well as individual technique work right now. He mentioned that the rookie class is in shape and has been encouraged with them and the veterans.
- Payton was asked about Michael Thomas and his recovery from the ankle injury last season. He mentioned, "So far, so good." The team will keep an eye on and continue to monitor it and give Thomas treatment.
- On Cesar Ruiz, Payton said that the team is absolutely seeing the growth they wanted to see out of him. Payton said, "He's having a really good offseason."
What happens next for the Saints? Don't miss out on any Saints news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Saints news delivered to your inbox!
Player Notes and Quotes
- Erik McCoy had good things to say about Ruiz as well, saying that he's seen a ton of growth throughout the offseason.
- Terron Armstead on Zach Strief being back with the team as a coach: "It's been great. He's a strong personality. Extremely intelligent guy. And he's been bringing a lot of that detail and those real precise teachings, he's been having his hands on, for sure."
- Malcolm Jenkins said Kris Richard's intensity level is different compared to Aaron Glenn, but he's fitting in seamlessly. Jenkins joked that he expected Glenn to come out of the locker room with a helmet on, but Richard actually came out with cleats on for the first drill.
- Jenkins said Paulson Adebo is a high IQ guy and learning multiple positions, which include nickel corner in addition to the outside cornerback one. He said, "Physically you look at him, and you can tell he's getting it. He's been explosive so far."
- Pete Werner said he has to see small picture right now. "I got to do everything right with what I'm given right now until I can move on. That's kind of the advice I'm given right now. What will be your narrative, who's going to make yourself do the little things right. Every little thing right."
- Landon Young has been learning both the right and left tackle spots. He said he meshes really well with Zach Strief, who was at Kentucky's Pro Day working him and Drake Jackson out. "He gives it a player's perspective because he was there not too many years ago, so he's able to relate with us and be able to tell us a little more detail of what he went through compared to what we see right now."
- Payton Turner has a really positive attitude, and you can see some good charisma in him. Like all rookies, he has been talking about the learning curve on the next level. He said, "You don't know how much you don't know until you're taught."
- Kawaan Baker has been primarily learning the 'Z' receiver spot. He described himself as more of a physical type of receiver with great hands.
- Blake Gillikin said his year with Thomas Morstead was invaluable. "Trying to replace a guy like that, it comes down to being the best version of myself I can be," Gillikin said. He also admitted that he still watches Morstead's film. "I just kind of remind myself of how a legend punts."
- Demario Davis changed up his diet some, primarily moving to a Mediterranean diet. It's a lot of cooking changes and clean protein. However, he does a full plant-based diet two days each week.