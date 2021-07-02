Report: Saints RT Ryan Ramczyk's Contract Extension Details

A report has contract extension details for New Orleans Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

ESPN's Field Yates reported New Orleans Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk's contract extension's financial terms.

Ramczyk will have a 2021 base salary of $1,714,824 with a signing bonus of $19M. New Orleans' cap space increased by $5.55M with his contract extension.

In 2022, the Saints will pay Ramczyk $10.5M, which includes a roster bonus of $8.5M.

The NFLPA reported the remaining years and numbers of Ramczyk's compensation:

2023: $14M

2024: $17M

2025: $18M

2026: $19M

His contract has incentives of $1M if the outstanding tackle is named to either the AP All-Pro's first or second team. An escalator was written into the deal, which will rise by $1M with a $6M max.

Yates wrote a unique inclusion into the agreement that entails a move to left tackle will include more earning potential for Ramczyk.

These details could signal that Ramczyk will be a backup plan at left tackle if New Orleans does not re-sign Terron Armstead during the 2022 offseason.

Current Saints left tackle Terron Armstead will be 30 in 2021 and entering the final year of his restructured contract filled with voidable years.

New Orleans will pay Armstead $1.12M with a restructured bonus of $9.85M and a projected cap hit of $8.3M.

On Monday, June 29, Ryan Ramczyk signed a 5-year, $96M contract extension with a $19M signing bonus which included $60M in guarantee money. The agreement will keep New Orleans' right tackle under contract until 2026.

