Saints Make Several Saturday Transactions

Trevor Penning and Bradley Roby are officially off of injured reserve and are available for Week 12's matchup against the 49ers.

The Saints made three roster moves on Saturday ahead of Week 12's road matchup against the 49ers. New Orleans has activated Trevor Penning and Bradley Roby from injured reserve, and has elevated defensive back Isaac Yiadom from the practice squad.

Penning has progressed since his return window opened for practicing. However, it's unclear as to what his workload will be in his regular season debut. As for Roby, we'll see if he automatically gets his role back in the slot over Chris Harris Jr. We'll also have to see if Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) ends up playing on Sunday.

In other news, not seeing defensive ends called up for the Saints is hopefully a good sign for Marcus Davenport and Cam Jordan on Sunday.

