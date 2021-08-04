Report: Saints to Sign CB Adonis Alexander

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign cornerback Adonis Alexander to their 2021 roster during training camp.

The New Orleans Saints continue to address the need for depth at the cornerback and special teams. Saints News Network's John Hendrix reported Saints cornerback Keith Washington was injured at Tuesday's practice session. The Alexander signing could be a response to Washington's injury.

ESPN's Field Yates reports cornerback Adonis Alexander will sign with New Orleans. Alexander's agent, Andy Ross, tweeted the player's signing.

Alexander, 24, has been a journeyman cornerback and special-teams contributor. Washington Football Team drafted him in the 6th round, 1st overall in the 2018 NFL Supplemental Draft.

In 9 game appearances with the WFT, Alexander allowed one completion on two targets for 6 yards and four tackles. He played 111 snaps on special teams in 2018.

© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

He left the WFT practice squad on Oct. 1, 2019, and joined the L.A. Rams practice squad on Nov. 14, 2019. The Rams waived him on Sept. 4, 2020. San Francisco signed him to a Reserve/Future contract on Jan. 4, 2021, but he was released on May 4, 2021.

Alexander at 6-3 and 205-pounds, was a cornerback at Virginia Tech University for three seasons before entering the 2018 NFL Supplemental Draft. He notched 7 interceptions, 17 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, and 125 total tackles. His freshman campaign was his best season for the Hokies.

