Saints Give Kwon Alexander a Great Birthday Gift

Report: Saints Bring Back Kwon Alexander on One-Year Deal
Kwon Alexander got the best kind of birthday gift he could imagine on Tuesday. The 27-year-old is returning to the Saints on a one-year contract worth up to $3 million, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.
Alexander was in for a visit with the Saints on July 20, with several teams reportedly interested in the free agent linebacker. On that date, Alexander was cleared from last season's Achilles injury and was ready to go to work.
There's no question that Alexander brought a certain vibe to the linebacker spot pairing alongside Demario Davis, and the impact of his loss was felt when he exited Week 16's contest against the Vikings. Alexander now looks to rekindle that magic with Davis, at a position where New Orleans had a good bit of players competing.
It's important to point out that Pete Werner, the team's second round pick this year, had a good day of practice. Zack Baun also seemed like he was rising, as well as some other players like Andrew Dowell flashing. The competition just got a bit more stiff.
New Orleans will have to release someone to make room for Alexander, but it looks like the deal is a low risk move.
