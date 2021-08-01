Report: Saints to Add Prince Amukamara, KeiVarae Russell

The Saints have added two cornerbacks to the roster after a recent tryout, according to a report.

Although the Saints aren't practicing on Sunday, they stay busy with a couple of roster moves. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, New Orleans is planning to signed cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and KeiVarae Russell, pending their physicals.

Amukamara was one of the five reported tryouts on Saturday, with the team adding running back Devonta Freeman. Having just turned 32, Amukamara spent time with the Raiders and Cardinals, but never saw any game action.

As for Russell, he was originally a third round pick of the Chiefs in 2016, but didn't make the team in final cuts. He was with the Packers and Giants in 2020, seeing one game in which he made 9 tackles.

No corresponding roster moves have been reported, as none of the transactions have went official. New Orleans has been without tight end Dylan Soehner for the past two practice sessions, while Grant Haley has been out since the start of camp due to the loss of his family. Roster shifts and tryouts are very common in training camp, so it's something to keep an eye on each day.

Sean Payton reiterated the team's focus on getting a second cornerback option on Saturday, and neither jump out as that solution. Amukamara does have the experience, but it's been quite some time since he's been a starter with Chicago.

Payton said, "I mentioned at the start of camp that it's a position we're still looking at heavily and, in the meantime, you have to work on developing the guys that are here. That's our approach right now."

Read More Saints News: