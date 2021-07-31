Report: Saints Signing Devonta Freeman After Several Players Visit

Report: Saints Host Several Players, Sign Devonta Freeman
The Saints reported five player visits on Saturday, and have signed running back Devonta Freeman.
According to multiple reports, the Saints are hosting several veterans on visits Saturday. One immediate transaction that has transpired is the signing of running back Devonta Freeman, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.
Here's the full rundown of the reported visits, which have all been confirmed via the Transaction Wire.
- NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports OL Brent Qvale is visiting, formerly of the Jets and Texans.
- NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill reports that CB Prince Amukamara is visiting the team, formerly of the Cardinals, Raiders, and Bears.
- ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting RB Devonta Freeman is in for a visit, who was last with the Giants and is someone Saints fans know well from his time with the Falcons.
- ESPN's Field Yates added to Schefter's report, saying that RB T.J. Yeldon and OL J.R. Sweezy were also in on visits.
All Saints running backs were present and accounted for during practice, so this is something to keep an eye on.
