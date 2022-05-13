Report: Saints Sign First-Round Pick Chris Olave

New Orleans signs their top draft choice, locking up both their first-round selections on Friday.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the New Orleans Saints have reached a contract agreement with rookie WR Chris Olave on Friday.

Olave was the 11th overall selection in this year’s NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was the first of the Saints two first-round picks. The team already inked their other first rounder, OT Trevor Penning, earlier on Friday.

Olave's deal is for four years and a reported $19.3 million dollars. It is a fully guaranteed deal and includes a fifth-year option for 2025 and a $11.2 million signing bonus.

Olave is Ohio State's all-time leader in touchdown receptions. He had 175 receptions for 2,702 yards and 35 touchdowns in his Buckeyes career, including three seasons of at least 700 yards.

Arguably the best route runner in the 2022 draft class, Olave has the deep speed and sharp route precision threaten defenses on every level.

Ohio State receiver Chris Olave (2) hauls in a touchdown against Penn State. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The third receiver off the board in the draft, the Saints traded up to select Olave at Number 11 overall. He’ll be expected to have an immediate impact and join All-Pro WR Michael Thomas, Deonte Harty, and Marquez Callaway as receivers in the New Orleans attack.

Olave and Penning are the only two of the Saints five draft choices to sign contracts. Second-round CB Alontae Taylor, fifth-round LB D'Marco Jackson, and sixth-round DT Jordan Jackson remain unsigned.

