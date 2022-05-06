There's 17 undrafted rookie free agents coming to New Orleans to compete for a roster spot on the Saints. Here's a closer look at them and their potential.

The Saints have had a long track history of finding undrafted rookie talent that eventually evolves into key players and stars. There's something to the process that bodes well for New Orleans, and they ended up adding 17 after this year's draft concluded. Like we did last season, we'll give some thoughts on the undrafted rookie class coming in and what they could potentially bring to the table.

2022 Saints Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

John Parker Romo, K, Virginia - At least having a backup plan to Wil Lutz isn't a bad thing. In essence, you don't have to have Lutz go crazy at camp. You can ease him back in the lineup with Romo handling some kicking duties. Remember how bad the kicker carousel was last season? Let's not go through that again. He was 6-of-7 from the 30-39-yard range last season with the Hokies. He finished 18-of-22 last season, missing a field goal from each 10-yard distance.

The Saints have a three-day rookie minicamp from May 13-15, and we should have some further access to these players, so stay tuned.

