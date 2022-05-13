Report: Saints Reach Contract Agreement With First-Round Pick Penning

The first of five New Orleans Saints draft picks has now signed and is ready to go.

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with first-round choice OT Trevor Penning, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Rapoport reports that it's a four-year deal worth nearly $14.2 million, with a fifth-year option.

Penning, 22, was the 19th overall selection in this year’s NFL Draft out of Northern Iowa. He was the fourth offensive tackle chosen and is expected to fill the shoes of free-agent departure Terron Armstead at left tackle.

Penning was one of two first-round picks by the Saints that included WR Chris Olave at Number 11 overall. He is also the only one of five New Orleans draft choices to sign a contract.

Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

At 6’7” and 325-Lbs., Penning is a mauler as a run blocker with fluid feet and solid technique in pass protection. He’ll need to prove he can handle the step up in competition from FCS to the NFL, but portrayed himself extremely well at Senior Bowl workouts.

The Saints have a series of OTA workouts upcoming, with the first one scheduled May 24-26. Penning is expected to face competition from veteran T/G James Hurst for the left tackle job.

