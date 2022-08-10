Report: Saints Add a Quarterback to Their Training Camp Roster

The New Orleans Saints are signing QB K. J. Costello, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Costello joins the Saints just four days before their 2022 preseason opener against the Houston Texans. Starting QB Jameis Winston has already been ruled out of Saturday's contest after suffering a sprained foot in Monday's practice.

Andy Dalton will get the start for New Orleans against Houston, with second-year QB Ian Book also getting reps.

The 25-year-old Costello played collegiately at Stanford from 2016 to 2019. He transferred to Mississippi State to play out his final college season in 2020. He’d set an SEC single-game record with 623 yards passing in a 2020 victory over LSU.

Costello wasn't selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, signing with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted rookie. He was released midway through training camp last year, but signed on with the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL this past spring.

Oct 10, 2020; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback K.J. Costello (3) throws a pass against Kentucky. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Costello appeared in three games with the Stars, who would eventually go on to play for the USFL championship. He completed 4 of 10 attempts for 69 yards. In his final three collegiate seasons at Stanford and Mississippi State, Costello completed 63.3% of his throws for 7,418 yards with 55 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

Costello was granted a tryout by the Saints this past May in rookie mini-camp.

A 6’5” and 225-Lb. quarterback, Costello is a strong-armed passer with solid accuracy but limited mobility. After a failed tryout with the Chargers and limited USFL reps, he’ll have an uphill climb to make this New Orleans roster. It's unclear whether Costello will play when the Saints travel to face the Texans on Saturday.

