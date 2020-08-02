Saints News Network
Saints Training Camp Transactions in Week 1

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saint's team transactions for the Week 1 of the 2020 Saints Training Camp.

RELEASES

Profootballtalk.com wrote Saints reporter from the NOLA.com, Amie Just, reports WR Krishawn Hogan and Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that CB Deatrick Nichols, and RB Ricky Ortiz have also been released by the team.

PUP and NOT PUP

PUP LIST - 2 Players On and 2 Not On the List

Two New Orleans Saints players, LB Kiko Alonso, and CB Johnson Bademosi were designated as NFI/PUP to start Saints 2020 Training Camp.  The NFL's Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) roster designation is for players who have football-related injuries in action before the start of NFL training camps. The Saints' encouraging sign is DE Marcus Davenport, and DT Sheldon Rankins are healthy for practice and were not on the PUP list.

CONTRACTS

JULY 30, 2020 - New Orleans Saints signed two free-agents, LB Nigel Bradham and WR Bennie Fowler to one-year deals.

New Orleans Saints sign LB Nigel Bradham
Credit Photos: USA Today SPORTS

Nigel Bradham, OLB

Former Super Bowl Champion LB, Nigel Bradham, signed a 1-year contract with the New Orleans Saints.

Bennie Fowler, WR

Fowler signed a 1-year contract with the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints 2020 Draft Class
Saints 2020 NFL Draft Class of Ruiz, Baun, Trautman, and Stevens; Credit: USA Today SPORTS

On July 27, 2020, New Orleans Saints EVP/GM Mickey Loomis announced their four 2020 NFL Draft class, C/G Cesar Ruiz, LB Zack Baun, TE Adam Trautman, and QB Tommy Stevens signed rookie four-year contracts.  

Cesar Ruiz, C/G

Signed a 4-year $12.67 million contract.

Ruiz was the Saints 1st round (24th overall) draft choice from the University of Michigan.  

  • 2020 Contract: $6.78M signing bonus (spread out for 4 years at $1.695M/year) and a base salary of $610K. 2020 cap hit projected to be $2.3M.
  • Projection: Ruiz will start along an offensive line full of veterans. The coaching staff will evaluate his versatility at Center and Guard over the next few weeks. In Sean Payton's media call this week, he referenced both Ruiz and McCoy will practice in both positions before making a final decision on the players. 
  • Management: CAA Sports

Zack Baun, LB

Signed a 4-year $4.81 million contract. 

Baun was the Saints' first 3rd round (7th overall) draft choice from Wisconsin University. He joins former Badger RT Ryan Ramczyk on the team.

  • 2020 Contract: $1.06M signing bonus and a base salary of $610K.
  • Projection: Baun will see significant time in the Saints rotation behind LB Demario Davis, LB Nigel Bradham, LB Alex Anzalone, for the start of the new season. With LB Kiko Alonso listed on the PUP, Baun could receive more reps in training camp as the Saints don pads on August 17th.
  • Management: CAA Sports

Adam Trautman, TE

Signed a 4-year $4.49 million contract.  

Trautman was the Saints' second 3rd round (105th overall) draft choice from the University of Dayton in Ohio.   

  • 2020 Contract: $832.3K signing bonus and a base salary of $610K.
  • Projection: Reserve behind starter TE Jared Cook and TE Josh Hill. Expect Sean Payton and OC Pete Carmichael to utilize his size and hands. If his blocking skills mature, anticipate an increase in snap count as the season progresses.
  • Management: Rep 1 Sports

Tommy Stevens, QB

Signed a 4-year $3.37 million contract.  

Stevens was the Saints 7th round (240th overall) draft choice from the Mississippi State University.  

  • 2020 Contract: $80.5K signing bonus and a base salary of $610K.  
  • Projection: Special Teams or Developmental Squad. Possible packages are similar to how the Saints utilize QB Taysom Hill.  
  • Management: Exclusive Sports Group represents Stevens. 

The rookie contract information is compiled from Spotrac.

New Orleans is speculated to be in the market for a veteran cornerback.  Saints News Network writer, Bob Rose, believes the team could target available players like CB Dre’ Kirkpatrick, CB Morris Claiborne, and CB Logan Ryan.

The team began physical conditioning and training on August 1st.  New Orleans has not reported a case of COVID-19 positive tests since the beginning of training camp.

