Saints signed 2020 Draft Class

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/GM Mickey Loomis released a statement regarding the signing of their 2020 NFL Draft class. The organization did not disclose the financial terms of the four-year contacts for the four rookies, C Cesar Ruiz, LB Zack Baun, TE Adam Trautman, and QB Tommy Stevens.

Below is the official statement released from the New Orleans Saints on the rookies signing their contracts:

Ruiz
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Ruiz was the Saint's first round draft choice (24th overall) out of Michigan and the club's first pick overall. The 6-foot-4, 316-pound Camden, N.J. native started 31-of-36 games during his three seasons (26 starts at center, five at right guard). A two-time All-Big Ten honoree (coaches second-team in 2019; coaches third-team in 2018), Ruiz declared for the NFL Draft following his junior season.

New Orleans Saints LB Zack Baun of the University of Wisconsin
Aug 31, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) celebrates after tackling Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Drew Eckels (4) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Baun was the first of New Orleans’ two third-round picks (74th overall) out of Wisconsin. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Brown Deer, Wis. native appeared in 39 games with 27 starts in three seasons and was the Badgers’ first consensus first-team All-America linebacker in school history in 2019. In his final season, Baun started all 14 games at outside linebacker while compiling 76 total tackles, two passes defensed, one interception returned for a touchdown and a career-high 12.5 sacks for a defensive unit that set a single-season school record with 51 sacks. He finished his career with 154 total tackles, 15.0 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Baun graduated in December, 2019 with a degree in retailing and consumer behavior.

Adam Trautman talks with media at the 2020 NFL Combine
Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Dayton tight end Adam Trautman (TE17) speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trautman, 6-5, 253, was the second of New Orleans' two third-round picks (105th overall) and a four-year contributor at Dayton, where he appeared in 44 games (40 starts). In 2019, the Williamsburg, Mich. native led the flyers in receiving with 70 receptions for 916 yards and 14 touchdowns while earning AP First-Team All-American honors, one of six different All-American selections he received that season. For his career, Trautman set school records for receptions (178) and receiving yards (2,295), while hauling in 31 touchdowns.

New Orleans Saints QB Tommy Stevens
Nov 23, 2019; Starkville, MS, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Tommy Stevens (7) drops back to pass against the Abilene Christian Wildcats during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Stevens, 6-foot-5, 235 was New Orleans' seventh-round draft choice (240th overall) who spent his graduate transfer season at Mississippi State after graduating from Penn State in December, 2018 with a degree in telecommunications. In his lone season at Mississippi State, the Indianapolis, In. native started all nine games he appeared in while completing 60.2 percent (97‐of‐161) of his passes for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns with only five interceptions (136.9 rating). Stevens also added 381 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 83 attempts. In his three seasons at Penn State, Stevens appeared in 20 games for the Nittany Lions primarily as a rushing and receiving threat, carrying 76 times for 506 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 14 passes for 62 yards and ten touchdowns.

The Saints rookies are reporting on today and the veterans will report on Tuesday for COVID-19 testing.

