Saints Transactions from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18

Saints Transactions and Roster Moves from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18
New Orleans Saints official transactions via NFL headquarters from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18.
A flurry of transactions and roster moves occurred after New Orleans fell to Baltimore in the preseason opener on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Two notable releases were of DE/LB Noah Spence and CB Prince Amukamara. Both players had a rough outing against the Ravens.
Spence would over-pursue attacking the quarterback and lost containment on several plays, resulting in long rushing gains or first downs.
Amukamara allowed a Ravens receivers to extend their lone go-ahead drive on the evening with big catches.
Jake Lampman's second stint with New Orleans has him on the waiver wire as injured.
The Saints must figure out their kicker situation without one on the roster before hosting its second preseason game. K Brett Maher is on the injured list ahead of the home preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and first-round overall draft pick QB Trevor Lawrence.
Former first-round speedster WR Kevin White signed with New Orleans and practiced Wednesday. The Saints also signed T Caleb Benenoch, DB Natrell Jamerson, CB Bryan Mills, and T Jordan Mills from LA Tech.
Jamerson is also a familiar name for the Saints. The team drafted him in the fifth round, 164th overall, of the 2018 NFL Draft. After a promising start of training camp, New Orleans released him before the regular season. He's bounced around the league from Houston, Green Bay, and Carolina before landing on the preseason roster.
WAIVER SYSTEM TRANSACTIONS:
SAINTS TRANSACTIONS 8-18-21
WAIVER REQUESTS (All are NO RECALL)
NEW ORLEANS
- Alexander, Adonis, DB, Virginia Tech
- Woods, Lawrence, DB, Truman State
Injured
- Brown, Michael, G, West Virginia
- Lampman, Jake, WR, Ferris State
FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
NEW ORLEANS
- Benenoch, Caleb, T, UCLA
- Jamerson, Natrell, DB, Wisconsin
- Mills, Bryan, DB, North Carolina Central
- Mills, Jordan, T, Louisiana Tech
- White, Kevin, WR, West Virginia
SAINTS TRANSACTIONS 8-17-21
Reserve/Injured; Does Not Count Against 90 Limit
NEW ORLEANS
- Maher, Brett, K, Nebraska
TERMINATIONS VIA WAIVER SYSTEM
NEW ORLEANS
- Scott, Stevie, RB, Indiana
SAINTS TRANSACTIONS 8-16-21
Injured, Partially Guaranteed Contract
NEW ORLEANS
- Maher, Brett, K, Nebraska
Terminations of Vested Veterans
NEW ORLEANS
- Amukamara, Prince, DB, Nebraska
- Spence, Noah, DE, Eastern Kentucky
Reserve/Injured; Does Not Count Against 90 Limit
NEW ORLEANS
- Murphy, Kyle, T, Stanford
- Russell, KeiVarae, DB, Notre Dame
NFL Preseason — Week 2 Game
Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) vs. New Orleans Saints (0-1)
The New Orleans Saints will welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Caesars Superdome on Aug. 23 at 7:00 PM CT. ESPN will broadcast the game.
New Orleans is a 3 point favorite.
