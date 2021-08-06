Saints Transactions include Kwon Alexander's Return and Linebacker Waived

Sports Illustrated home
Saints Transactions: Kwon Alexander's Return is Official, LB is Waived

The New Orleans Saints reported two official transactions to the NFL league office on August 5, 2021.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Saints Linebacker Kwon Alexander

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

  •     Alexander, Kwon, LB, Louisiana State

Kwon Alexander arrived back at New Orleans Saints training camp.   Sharif "Dr. Reef" Tabbah from Athletix Rehab Center shared with me, "Kwon wanted to be with the Saints."   Sean Payton said, the team will slowly acclimate Alexander with the camp drills.

During Friday morning's walkthrough, Alexander was with the first-team defensive unit.

Current linebacker depth in camp:  

  • Demario Davis, Kwon Alexander, Zack Baun, Pete Werner, Andrew Dowell, Kaden Elliss, Chase Hansen, Wynton McManis, Ouentin Poling, and Shaq Smith.

Linebackers' notable performances in camp (per John Hendrix):

  • Zack Baun has had several big plays and two interceptions.  
  • Andrew Dowell is becoming a playmaker.  
  • Pete Werner is proving his instincts as a football player is benefiting his role in the rotation.

WAIVER REQUESTS (All are NO RECALL)

NEW ORLEANS

  •     Donnerson, Kendall, LB, Southeast Missouri

