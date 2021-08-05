Saints Training Camp: Transactions & Roster Moves from 7/27 to 8/4

New Orleans Saints' official transactions and roster moves from July 27 to August 4 during training camp.

New Orleans Saints' official transactions and roster moves from July 27 to August 4 during training camp. The following transactions include waiver requests, assignments via waivers, terminations, free agent signings, reserve list, and practice squad additions and deletions, and trades were reported to the NFL by the Saints organization.

Note: Linebacker Kwon Alexander's transaction has not been reported from NFL headquarters. The official announcement is pending.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton discussed the team's recent transactions on Wednesday, August 4 with local media.

“I have one transaction to announce. Keith Washington went on to the reserve list and we signed Adonis Alexander. It was a 1-for-1 transaction and keeps our roster at 90 players.”

Was Keith Washington’s injury a season-ending Injured Reserve designation?

“No. He has a wrist injury. It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a season-ending injury, but we put him on the reserve list.”

Can you comment on the return of Kwon Alexander (LB)?

“All offseason he’s someone we’ve paid close attention to where he’s at with his rehab (torn Achilles). He’s someone we wanted to have back. It was just a matter of working out the right contract. He’ll get into the facility today. We’ll be slow with his acclimation. He’s done a great job with his rehab, but the worst thing we could do is to throw him right back into practice. He’ll be with us on the roster and in meetings, but there’ll be a little bit of an acclimation period for him before he’s ready to go."

August 4

FREE-AGENT SIGNINGS

Alexander, Adonis, DB, Virginia Tech

RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS

Washington, Keith, DB, West Virginia Reserve/Injured; Does Not Count Against 90 Limit

August 3

None

Oct 20, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) has a pass broken up in the end zone by Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

August 2

FREE-AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

Amukamara, Prince, DB, Nebraska

Russell, KeiVarae, DB, Notre Dame

Sweezy, J.R., G, North Carolina State

RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS

Soehner, Dylan, TE, Iowa State Reserve/Injured; Does Not Count Against 90 Limit

New York Giants running back Devonta Freeman (31) rushes against the Washington defense in the second half. The New York Giants defeat the Washington Football Team, 20-19, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Was

August 1

FREE-AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

Freeman, Devonta, RB, Florida State

July 31

None

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

July 30

FREE-AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

Lewis, Tommylee, WR, Northern Illinois

PASSED PHYSICAL

NEW ORLEANS

Kelly, Derrick, G, Florida State

Williams, P.J., DB, Florida State

Wil Lutz & P.J. Williams

July 29

DECLARED NON-FOOTBALL INJURY

NEW ORLEANS

Lutz, Wil, K, Georgia State, Counts on Active List

Williams, P.J., DB, Florida State, Counts on Active List

July 28

FREE-AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

Hogan, Chris, WR, Monmouth, N.J.

July 27

FREE-AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

Donnerson, Kendall, LB, Southeast Missouri

Poole, Brian, DB, Florida

READ MORE SAINTS NEWS: