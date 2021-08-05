Saints Training Camp Transactions & Roster Moves from 7/27 to 8/4
New Orleans Saints' official transactions and roster moves from July 27 to August 4 during training camp. The following transactions include waiver requests, assignments via waivers, terminations, free agent signings, reserve list, and practice squad additions and deletions, and trades were reported to the NFL by the Saints organization.
Note: Linebacker Kwon Alexander's transaction has not been reported from NFL headquarters. The official announcement is pending.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton discussed the team's recent transactions on Wednesday, August 4 with local media.
“I have one transaction to announce. Keith Washington went on to the reserve list and we signed Adonis Alexander. It was a 1-for-1 transaction and keeps our roster at 90 players.”
Was Keith Washington’s injury a season-ending Injured Reserve designation?
“No. He has a wrist injury. It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a season-ending injury, but we put him on the reserve list.”
Can you comment on the return of Kwon Alexander (LB)?
“All offseason he’s someone we’ve paid close attention to where he’s at with his rehab (torn Achilles). He’s someone we wanted to have back. It was just a matter of working out the right contract. He’ll get into the facility today. We’ll be slow with his acclimation. He’s done a great job with his rehab, but the worst thing we could do is to throw him right back into practice. He’ll be with us on the roster and in meetings, but there’ll be a little bit of an acclimation period for him before he’s ready to go."
August 4
FREE-AGENT SIGNINGS
- Alexander, Adonis, DB, Virginia Tech
RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS
- Washington, Keith, DB, West Virginia Reserve/Injured; Does Not Count Against 90 Limit
August 3
None
August 2
FREE-AGENT SIGNINGS
NEW ORLEANS
- Amukamara, Prince, DB, Nebraska
- Russell, KeiVarae, DB, Notre Dame
- Sweezy, J.R., G, North Carolina State
RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS
- Soehner, Dylan, TE, Iowa State Reserve/Injured; Does Not Count Against 90 Limit
August 1
FREE-AGENT SIGNINGS
NEW ORLEANS
- Freeman, Devonta, RB, Florida State
July 31
None
July 30
FREE-AGENT SIGNINGS
NEW ORLEANS
- Lewis, Tommylee, WR, Northern Illinois
PASSED PHYSICAL
NEW ORLEANS
- Kelly, Derrick, G, Florida State
- Williams, P.J., DB, Florida State
July 29
DECLARED NON-FOOTBALL INJURY
NEW ORLEANS
- Lutz, Wil, K, Georgia State, Counts on Active List
- Williams, P.J., DB, Florida State, Counts on Active List
July 28
FREE-AGENT SIGNINGS
NEW ORLEANS
- Hogan, Chris, WR, Monmouth, N.J.
July 27
FREE-AGENT SIGNINGS
NEW ORLEANS
- Donnerson, Kendall, LB, Southeast Missouri
- Poole, Brian, DB, Florida
READ MORE SAINTS NEWS:
- Report: Saints Bring Back Kwon Alexander on One-Year Deal
- Saints Camp: Day 5 Practice Notes and Observations
- Saints Camp: Day 4 Practice Notes and Observations
- Things We've Already Learned From Saints Training Camp
- Report: Saints to Sign CBs Prince Amukamara, KeiVarae Russell
- Could the Saints Bring WR Brandin Cooks 'Home' to New Orleans?
- Report: Saints Host Several Players, Sign Devonta Freeman
- Saints Camp: Day 3 Practice Notes and Observations