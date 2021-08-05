Sports Illustrated home
Saints Training Camp Transactions & Roster Moves from 7/27 to 8/4

New Orleans Saints' official transactions and roster moves from July 27 to August 4 during training camp.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

New Orleans Saints' official transactions and roster moves from July 27 to August 4 during training camp.  The following transactions include waiver requests, assignments via waivers, terminations, free agent signings, reserve list, and practice squad additions and deletions, and trades were reported to the NFL by the Saints organization.

Note: Linebacker Kwon Alexander's transaction has not been reported from NFL headquarters.  The official announcement is pending.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton discussed the team's recent transactions on Wednesday, August 4 with local media.

“I have one transaction to announce. Keith Washington went on to the reserve list and we signed Adonis Alexander. It was a 1-for-1 transaction and keeps our roster at 90 players.”

Was Keith Washington’s injury a season-ending Injured Reserve designation?

“No. He has a wrist injury. It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a season-ending injury, but we put him on the reserve list.”

Can you comment on the return of Kwon Alexander (LB)?

“All offseason he’s someone we’ve paid close attention to where he’s at with his rehab (torn Achilles). He’s someone we wanted to have back. It was just a matter of working out the right contract. He’ll get into the facility today. We’ll be slow with his acclimation. He’s done a great job with his rehab, but the worst thing we could do is to throw him right back into practice. He’ll be with us on the roster and in meetings, but there’ll be a little bit of an acclimation period for him before he’s ready to go."

Adonis Alexander Signs with Saints

August 4

FREE-AGENT SIGNINGS

  • Alexander, Adonis, DB, Virginia Tech

RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS

  • Washington, Keith, DB, West Virginia   Reserve/Injured;  Does Not Count Against 90 Limit

August 3

None

USATSI_13546680_168389760_lowres

August 2

FREE-AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

  •     Amukamara, Prince, DB, Nebraska
  •     Russell, KeiVarae, DB, Notre Dame
  •     Sweezy, J.R., G, North Carolina State

RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS

  •    Soehner, Dylan, TE, Iowa State   Reserve/Injured; Does Not Count Against 90 Limit

USATSI_15085529_168389760_lowres

August 1

FREE-AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

  •     Freeman, Devonta, RB, Florida State

July 31

None

Saints WR Tommylee Lewis

July 30

FREE-AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

  •     Lewis, Tommylee, WR, Northern Illinois

PASSED PHYSICAL

NEW ORLEANS

  •     Kelly, Derrick, G, Florida State
  •     Williams, P.J., DB, Florida State

Wil Lutz & P.J. Williams

Saints K Wil Lutz was an Undrafted Free Agent
New Orleans Saints DB P.J. Williams

July 29

DECLARED NON-FOOTBALL INJURY

NEW ORLEANS

  •     Lutz, Wil, K, Georgia State,         Counts on Active List
  •     Williams, P.J., DB, Florida State,         Counts on Active List

Hogan to sign

July 28

FREE-AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

  •     Hogan, Chris, WR, Monmouth, N.J.
Saints Sign Poole

July 27

FREE-AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

  •     Donnerson, Kendall, LB, Southeast Missouri
  •     Poole, Brian, DB, Florida

