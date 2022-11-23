Skip to main content

Saints Wednesday Injury Report - Week 12

New Orleans releases their first injury report of the week as they prepare for a pivotal Week 12 matchup at San Francisco.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The 4-7 New Orleans Saints play at the 6-4 San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. New Orleans was missing several starters in last week's win over the Rams. Early indications are that they will again be without several key contributors this week. 

Here is the Saints first official injury report for their week 12 matchup against San Francisco. 

Nov 17, 2013; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates a sack against the San Francisco 49ers. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 17, 2013; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates a sack against the San Francisco 49ers. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

DID NOT PRACTICE:

Payton Turner, DE (ankle), J.T. Gray, S (hamstring), Pete Werner, LB (ankle)

LIMITED:

Cameron Jordan, DE (eye), Marcus Davenport, DE (calf), Marshon Lattimore, CB (abdomen), Bradley Roby, CB (ankle), Mark Ingram, RB (knee), James Hurst, LT (concussion), Andrus Peat, LG (triceps), Jarvis Landry, WR (ankle)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reported earlier on Wednesday that Lattimore may return to limited practice this week.  He won't play on Sunday, but a return soon doesn't look out of the question.  Lattimore has missed the last six games with a serious kidney/abdomen issue. 

Werner will miss another game with his ankle injury.  However, Kaden Elliss has played extremely well in his place the last two weeks. 

Roby has been on injured reserve for the last four weeks and hasn't officially been activated yet.  Ingram left a week 8 win over the Raiders and has not played since.  Turner was hurt against the Rams with an ankle injury that looked bad, but has been described as "day-to-day" by team officials. 

Jordan missed the first game in his 12-year career because of injury, while Davenport missed his second straight game against Los Angeles.  Their status will be crucial against a balanced 49ers offense that ranks 8th in total yardage.

The statuses of Hurst and Peat also need watched closely.  Both missed last week's game, along with C Erik McCoy, who is on injured reserve.  New Orleans cannot go up against a rugged and disruptive San Francisco front with three backup offensive linemen and expect to have success. 

Read More Saints News

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_13779849_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Run Defense Must Hold Up Against Physical 49ers Attack

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19285210_168388561_lowres
News

Saints OT Ryan Ramczyk Nominated for NFL Award

By Bob Rose
USATSI_5901958_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Face Long-Time Nemesis in Week 12

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19474567_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Week 11 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19478206_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Payton Turner Week-to-Week With Low-Ankle Sprain

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19474494_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

'Cut It Loose' Mentality Produces Much-Needed Saints Win

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19473773_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Game Balls From the Saints Stirring Win Over the Rams

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19473770_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Game Recap: Saints, Dalton Bounce Back to Defeat Rams

By John Hendrix