Saints Wednesday Injury Report - Week 12

The 4-7 New Orleans Saints play at the 6-4 San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. New Orleans was missing several starters in last week's win over the Rams. Early indications are that they will again be without several key contributors this week.

Here is the Saints first official injury report for their week 12 matchup against San Francisco.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

Payton Turner, DE (ankle), J.T. Gray, S (hamstring), Pete Werner, LB (ankle)

LIMITED:

Cameron Jordan, DE (eye), Marcus Davenport, DE (calf), Marshon Lattimore, CB (abdomen), Bradley Roby, CB (ankle), Mark Ingram, RB (knee), James Hurst, LT (concussion), Andrus Peat, LG (triceps), Jarvis Landry, WR (ankle)

John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reported earlier on Wednesday that Lattimore may return to limited practice this week. He won't play on Sunday, but a return soon doesn't look out of the question. Lattimore has missed the last six games with a serious kidney/abdomen issue.

Werner will miss another game with his ankle injury. However, Kaden Elliss has played extremely well in his place the last two weeks.

Roby has been on injured reserve for the last four weeks and hasn't officially been activated yet. Ingram left a week 8 win over the Raiders and has not played since. Turner was hurt against the Rams with an ankle injury that looked bad, but has been described as "day-to-day" by team officials.

Jordan missed the first game in his 12-year career because of injury, while Davenport missed his second straight game against Los Angeles. Their status will be crucial against a balanced 49ers offense that ranks 8th in total yardage.

The statuses of Hurst and Peat also need watched closely. Both missed last week's game, along with C Erik McCoy, who is on injured reserve. New Orleans cannot go up against a rugged and disruptive San Francisco front with three backup offensive linemen and expect to have success.

