Spencer Rattler, Saints Under Fire For Glaring Offensive Problem
The New Orleans Saints came into the season with nothing but questions surrounding their offense.
Spencer Rattler did a solid job at answering most of these questions, but there are still concerns for the struggling offense. Rattler looked solid, but he didn't get into the end zone. The Saints need to figure out a way to put more points on the board going forward, especially when they get down to the red zone.
Drew Collings of Who Dat Dish recently called out the Saints for their inability to finish drives in the red zone.
Saints need to solve the glaring red zone offense problem
"The Saints struggles in the red zone were already present in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. They weren’t able to finish drives, that proved to be the difference in the game. New Orleans attempted three field goals while in the red zone. In addition, they couldn’t convert on a last second play to tie the game," Collings wrote. "Their inability to finish in the redzone isn’t a new problem. A major reason the Saints have struggled finishing drives is their lack of a red zone threat. The Saints' recent moves show this was obviously a concern going into the season. They now have two formidable threats currently on their roster.
"The final concern is the quarterback. Spencer Rattler is still unproven, especially in the red zone. One area he needs to exploit is his legs. He has enough mobility to extend the play and scramble, particularly in the red zone. This would also give receivers extra time to find open space. Rattler is a key part in improving the red zone offense."
For an offense with as little firepower as the Saints have, they need to be able to turn field goals into touchdowns. Getting to the red zone should be guaranteed points, with the entire team expected to score a touchdown. For the Saints, it seems like they're hopeful to walk away with a field goal.
Rattler needs to utilize his legs more in the red zone, and the Saints need to open up the playbook.
At the end of the day, the personnel isn't likely to change much, if any, for the rest of the year. The Saints will need to make things work with what they have. Their red zone production in Week 2 is a huge storyline to watch.
