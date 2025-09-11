3 Saints Players To Watch In Week 2 - Including Key WR
The New Orleans Saints had a very competitive game with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 of the regular season. After Spencer Rattler drove down the field in an attempt to tie the game, the Saints watched as a tough pass fell through the hands of Juwan Johnson to end the contest.
Going into Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers, there are more players who need to step up if the Saints want a chance to steal a victory. With Brock Purdy likely sidelined for San Francisco, the Saints are being given a real chance to steal a game from one of the better teams in football.
Who are the key players to watch if the Saints want to steal this game from San Francisco?
WR Rashid Shaheed
The Saints desperately needed a wide receiver to step up opposite Chris Olave in Week 1, but it didn't happen. In fact, it was Johnson who stepped up the most. But the Saints need a wide receiver to step up, and all signs point to Rashid Shaheed as the clear top option.
Shaheed is a deep threat by trade, but he wasn't able to get any separation on deep balls in Week 1. He brought in some catches, but nothing was impactful. He needs to make a huge impact in Week 2, as there's only so much that Olave can do by himself.
QB Spencer Rattler
Rattler is going to be a player to watch for every week that he's the Saints' starting quarterback this season. Week 1 was an impressive showing from the young signal caller, but he's going to need to back it up with an even better performance in Week 2.
Rattler is the engine of the offense. If he can get going, the Saints have a chance to win some games. But if he falls flat, the 49ers, even without Purdy, will walk all over the Saints.
DE Cam Jordan
With Purdy likely out, the 49ers will turn to their running game, led by superstar Christian McCaffrey.
That puts veteran defensive end Cam Jordan in a very important position. Jordan is going to need to anchor the defensive line against one of the best running backs in football. He needs to help keep McCaffrey in check, or else the 49ers will dominate the game from start to finish.
Jordan is a dominant pass rusher, too, so if he can help disrupt Mac Jones in the backfield, that would be huge for the Saints, too.
