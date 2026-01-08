Saints Share Stance On Spencer Rattler Trade Question

The New Orleans Saints' quarterback room is going to have a completely different feel this offseason than it did last offseason.

Before the 2025 season, there was uncertainty after Derek Carr retired, which led to a long quarterback competition. It wasn't made clear that Spencer Rattler would be the team's starter to open the season until just before Week 1. That's not the case this offseason. Saints head coach Kellen More said the team feels great about Shough and they're "excited" for an offseason to build around him.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"We feel great with Tyler," Moore said. "Tyler's done an awesome job through this entire process. He's gotten a ton better. Taken advantage of a bunch of opportunities. We're excited to have a full offseason to build."

The Saints should consider a deal

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) warms up prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

What does that mean for the rest of the room? Rattler remains with the team and Jake Haener was on the practice squad throughout the season. After the season ended, receiver Chris Olave showed plenty of love to Shough and also noted that he believes that Rattler isn't a backup in the NFL and he deserves another shot at starting somewhere, but could the team actually trade him? General manager Mickey Loomis was asked about Rattler earlier in the week and noted the team hasn't had discussions about a deal like that at this time, as transcribed by The Times-Picayune and The Advocate's Matthew Paras.

"Mickey Loomis on potentially trading Spencer Rattler and if the quarterback expressed a request for a change of scenery: 'We haven't had any discussions about that,' Loomis said, as shared by Paras.

The Saints would be wise to consider all options. That's not a slight at Rattler by any means, but instead the opposite. Olave wasn't wrong.

There are teams out there that have a need at quarterback that would be worth calling to see if they want to roll the dice on a 25-year-old with upside. If the Saints could get some draft capital in return, that would be a win. Shough is the guy. They could flip Rattler and bring in a veteran on a cheap deal as the backup. That would be a win.

Look at a team like the New York Jets, for example. If the Arizona Cardinals move on from Kyler Murray, they would be another clear fit on paper. The Indianapolis Colts have Daniel Jones but he's going to be a free agent after his season was cut short. They could be an intriguing fit even if Jones returns if he needs to miss time next season. The same can be said about the Pittsburgh Steelers if Aaron Rodgers retires.

All in all, Rattler is a talented player with upside. If the Saints could get any of these teams on the phone about a deal, they should.

More NFL: Saints Explain How Tyler Shough Became Starting QB