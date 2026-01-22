Saints’ Blueprint for 2026 NFC South Contention

The vibe has completely shifted around the New Orleans Saints.

Halfway through the 2025 season, a perfect offseason for the Saints would've looked like a complete teardown. At the time, the Saints were in the running for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft. Before Tyler Shough took over, there was speculation about the possibility of earning the No. 1 pick and trying to use it on someone like Fernando Mendoza. With no signs of hope, a perfect offseason at the time looked like a complete rebuild and overhaul.

Now, that's not the case.

Shough took over and the Saints went 5-4 in nine starts with him in 2025. Now, he's firmly planted as the team's starting quarterback moving forward. The Carolina Panthers — who the Saints beat twice with Shough under center — won the NFC South with an 8-9 record. With the way the Saints played in the nine starts with Shough, they could compete for the division as soon as next year if they just ran it back. But that wouldn't be a perfect offseason. The Saints should be aiming higher.

What perfect Saints offseason would look like

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) takes the field to practice before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Pending Free Agents

Of the Saints' group of pending free agents, finding a way to keep at least Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis, and Alontae Taylor in town would be a good start. If Taysom Hill wants to play another year for cheap, the Saints should find a way to keep him as well. If the Saints could keep at least three of four here, that's a step in the right direction and would help keep leadership in place for a team with plenty of young guys.

Wide Receiver

The Saints need another playmaker. Chris Olave is a superstar and Devaughn Vele looked like a stud after Rashid Shaheed was traded. But the Saints need more. They could go the draft route and take someone like Jordyn Tyson out of Arizona State with the No. 8 pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft. If the Saints don't draft someone highly, they need to look to free agency or the trade market for a clear No. 2. One option in free agency to consider is Deebo Samuel. Brandon Aiyuk is someone to consider on the trade block — or free agency if he's released.

2026 NFL Draft

Again, taking a receiver should be an option with the No. 8 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. If the Saints don't like the receivers available and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love somehow drops, he should be the pick. Getting a cost-controlled offensive weapon would be a good start in the first round. If not an offensive weapon, a pass rusher would be ideal.

Summary

The Saints don't have a perfect roster, by any means, but they can compete in the NFC South. Keeping their veteran pending free agents, adding a big-name No. 2 receiver, adding at least one pass rusher, and potentially a cornerback would be enough for the offseason to be perfect.

