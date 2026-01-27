Saints Mock Draft: New Orleans Gets Steal at No. 8

If the New Orleans Saints want to take their offense to another level in 2026, they should be surverying the running back market closely this offseason.

That's not to say Alvin Kamara shouldn't be back in 2026. If he wants to play, he absolutely should be back. But the Saints should be looking around at options to supplement the running back room. Kamara missed six games himself. Beyond Kamara, the Saints had Kendre Miller miss most of the season and rookie Devin Neal played in just 10 games. The Saints eventually passed the baton to Audric Estime towards the end of the season.

The Saints need more and Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman mocked Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft.

The Saints need to add a RB this offseason

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks loose for a touchdown run against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

"No. 8. New Orleans Saints: HB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame," Wasserman wrote. "The Saints ranked 31st in the NFL in rushing grade this season, and Alvin Kamara is entering his age-31 season in the final year of his contract. Jeremiyah Love would give New Orleans an explosive backfield option to help jumpstart Kellen Moore’s run game. Love ranked second in the FBS in rushing grade (93.7) and fourth in explosive runs (39)."

It's easy to see why Love would be a good fit. He had 1,372 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in 2025. That production in itself is enough to warrant a selection by New Orleans. Love is widely expected to be the top overall running back in the 2026 National Football League Draft. Plus, ESPN has him ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in the draft class.

Fernando Mendoza is widely expected to go No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. That would leave six likely non-quarterback picks in front of the Saints before they go on the clock. They should be hoping Love drops. If he doesn't the team should be in the mix for a receiver like Jordyn Tyson. If not running back or receiver, then the next step would be adding a pass rusher.

