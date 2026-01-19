Tristan Wirfs Fires Back At Saints Star Cam Jordan

Neither the New Orleans Saints or Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still playing games right now, but that doesn't mean there can't be a bit of drama.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan joined the "Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football? with Jordan Schultz" podcast and spoke about a wide range of topics, including offensive linemen. Jordan made the case that offensive linemen aren't athletic, which Schultz and Green refuted. Jordan didn't hold back, that's for sure.

"A guy who ain't seen his toes in 10 years, you're telling me I can't beat him off the edge? Stop," Jordan said. "There's the offensive lineman that swear that they are athletic and they're not. They're not."

The Saints legend threw some shade

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and defensive end Chris Rumph II (58) react after a defensive play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Jordan was then asked specifically about San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams.

"No," Jordan said when asked if Williams is athletic. "He's hella strong, though. And he makes hella highlights off of getting to the second level...He's a dog."

Jordan was asked about Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs and took a little shot at him, but praised him as an offensive tackle.

"He's fat as Hell," Jordan said. "Stop. Shoutout to Tristan Wirfs for being a Hell of an offensive tackle."

#Saints 8x Pro Bowl DE Cameron Jordan does not believe offensive linemen are athletic. 😱😱



“Trent Williams? No. He hella strong.



“Tristan Wirfs? He fat as hell.” pic.twitter.com/zKF4Msnuev — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 14, 2026

Wirfs seemingly caught wind of the comments and had two words on social media for Jordan: "Rent free."

These two have seen plenty of each other over the years. Wirfs has spent his entire six-year National Football League career with the Buccaneers. Jordan, of course, has been with the Saints throughout his career to this point. If Jordan re-signs with the Saints this offseason in free agency, these two will see each other at least two times in 2026.

The NFC South rivalry clearly extends beyond the white lines. This could've been worse, but Jordan did say that Wirfs is a "Hell of an offensive tackle." Regardless, this could be a little more fuel for the matchups next season.

