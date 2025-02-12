Saints Projected To Add 104-Catch, 1,233-Yard Game-Breaker
The New Orleans Saints certainly are going to lose some pieces this offseason thanks to a tough cap situation but that doesn't mean that there isn't any high-end talent on the way as well.
New Orleans has the No. 9 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft. It will take place in April and it's going to be a wild few months. The NFL Scouting Combine will take place toward the end of February, the new NFL calendar year and free agency will be here in March, and then the NFL Draft will be here.
The Saints already made one big change by adding Kellen Moore into the mix as the team's head coach. He just won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, but his work isn't slowing down. Instead, he's going to have to get right to work preparing for the upcoming draft.
The Saints will have a chance to add serious talent at No. 9 and NFL.com's Chad Reuter projected the team to select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the pick.
"With Juwan Johnson entering free agency and Foster Moreau in a contract year, the team could use a big man like Warren in the middle of the field to complement a healthy Chris Olave in 2025," Reuter said.
Moore is coming from an offense in Philadelphia that utilized the tight end position well with Dallas Goedert. Adding someone like Warren into the mix would just make things easier for Moore and the team. He hauled in 104 catches for Penn State in 2024 to go along with 1,233 yards, and eight touchdowns.
