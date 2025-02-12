Seahawks Eyeing Saints Coach After Short Stint In New Orleans
It's clearly a new era in New Orleans.
The New Orleans Saints won five games in 2024 and already have made one major change. New Orleans reportedly landed Kellen Moore to be the team's new head coach. Now, the team will be hard at work over the next few weeks to determine what his staff will look like.
That's going to lead to some coaches coming to town, but also could end up leading to others leaving the organization. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday afternoon that New Orleans has granted permission to Senior Offensive Assistant Rick Dennison to speak with the Seattle Seahawks.
"The Saints have given permission for Senior Offensive Assistant Rick Dennison to speak to the Seahawks, per me and Mike Garafolo," Rapoport said. "Dennison, a respected assistant, came to New Orleans with Klint Kubiak and is expected to join him in Seattle if the sides can find a deal now then Kellen Moore is the Saints coach."
Dennison joined the Saints for the 2024 season after being away from the National Football League for a few years. His last role in the NFL before the 2024 campaign was as a senior offensive advisor for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021.
Throughout his coaching career, he has spent time in various roles with the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Vikings, and Saints. It's too early to know if he will land with the Seahawks, but he at least has permission to speak to them, per Rapoport.
