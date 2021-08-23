Saints Countdown to Kickoff 2021: #21-19

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff: less than 21 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Green Bay Packers on September 12th, 2021.

The New Orleans Saints are less than 21 days away from their Week 1 clash with the Pack. Here is a look at three Saints that have sported the numbers 21, 20, and 19:

#21 - Dalton Hilliard, RB (1986-1993)

The New Orleans Saints drafted the LSU star RB in the second round of the 1986 NFL Draft. Hilliard shared the backfield with fellow 1986 draft pick Rueben Mayes through the first three years of his NFL career. In 1989, after an injury to Mayes, Hilliard had the backfield to himself and produced one of the greatest single seasons from a Saints RB. Hilliard rushed for 1,262 yards, received 514 yards, and a combined 18 TDs. His performance in 1989 earned him a Pro-Bowl nod and a spot on the NFL's All-Pro second team.

The Louisiana native also became the first player in NFL history to rush for 1,200 yards, catch 50 passes, scoring 18 touchdowns, and have fewer than 8 fumbles in a single season. Hilliard played in eight NFL seasons, all with the Saints. He concluded his career with 4,164 rushing yards, 2,233 receiving yards, and 53 total TDs.

#20 - Jay Bellamy, DB (2001-2007)

A fourteen-year NFL veteran, Bellamy joined the Saints in 2001 after seven years with the Seahawks. Bellamy started 67 consecutive games at both Safety spots for the Saints prior to injury in 2005. The UDFA led New Orleans in tackles in 2003 and 2004 while forcing 6 turnovers in that span.

In 2006, a year after a season-ending shoulder injury, Bellamy re-signed with the team after an injury to rookie Strong Safety Roman Harper. Bellamy went on to lead a young Saints secondary into the playoffs, where he led the team in postseason tackles (15). The Rutgers standout spent seven years in New Orleans playing in 81 games, starting 70. Bellamy collected 396 tackles, 9 INT, 3 FF, and 5 FR for the Black and Gold.

#19 - Devery Henderson, WR (2004-2012)

D. Henderson #19; Credit: USA Today Sports

The last LSU player drafted by the Saints in the first three rounds, Henderson enjoyed a nine-year NFL career in New Orleans. The Louisiana native won a BCS national championship with the Tigers just months prior to being drafted by the Saints in the second round of the 2004 NFL draft. Henderson's career took off in 2006 under a new offensive scheme, head coach, and QB coming to town.

His first big moment under the Payton regime came in the re-opening of the Superdome in September 2006. Henderson took a double reserve for a TD, the Saints' first offensive score in New Orleans since 2004. The former track star led the league in yards per reception (23.3 yds and 24.8 yds) in two of the next three years.

In 2009, Henderson set a career-high in receptions and receiving yards en route to the Saints lone Super Bowl title. Two years later, on September 18, 2011, Henderson caught a TD pass from Drew Brees against the San Diego Chargers giving Brees a TD pass in 48 consecutive games, setting a new NFL record. Henderson concluded his Saints and NFL career with 124 games played with 76 starts, making 245 catches for 4,377 yards and 20 TDs.

